Amdocs Q1 Profit Up

(RTTNews) - Amdocs Ltd. (DOX) Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $115.9 million or $0.85 per share, up from $101.7 million or $0.72 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.06 per share, up from $0.98 per share last year.

First-quarter net revenues were $1.04 billion, up from $1.01 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $1.05 per share and revenues of $1.03 billion.

Looking forward to the second-quarter, Amdocs expects revenues of about $1.04 billion to 1.08 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.03 to $1.09 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $1.11 per share and revenues of $1.05 billion.

