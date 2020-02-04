Markets
DOX

Amdocs Q1 Profit Up

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Amdocs Ltd. (DOX) Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $115.9 million or $0.85 per share, up from $101.7 million or $0.72 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.06 per share, up from $0.98 per share last year.

First-quarter net revenues were $1.04 billion, up from $1.01 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $1.05 per share and revenues of $1.03 billion.

Looking forward to the second-quarter, Amdocs expects revenues of about $1.04 billion to 1.08 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.03 to $1.09 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $1.11 per share and revenues of $1.05 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DOX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular