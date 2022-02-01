Markets
Amdocs Q1 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Software company Amdocs Ltd (DOC) Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $133.6 million or $1.07 per share, compared to $299.6 million or $2.28 per share in the same period last year.

Net income, excluding certain items, came in at $150.1 million or $1.20 per share, compared to $153.0 million or $1.16 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.06 per share in the quarter. Analysts' estimates, usually, exclude one-time items.

Quarterly revenues were $1.10 billion, compared to $1.09 billion last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $986.61 million.

Looking forward to the second quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings of $1.22 to $1.28 per share and revenues of $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion.

