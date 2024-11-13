Amdocs price target raised to $105 from $98 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan raised the firm’s price target on Amdocs (DOX) to $105 from $98 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes the company reported an in-line Q4 with revenue up 2.1% constant currency and non-GAAP EPS $1.70. Demand environment remains challenged, but has likely bottomed, Oppenheimer argues.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DOX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.