Amdocs price target raised to $105 from $98 at Oppenheimer

November 13, 2024 — 07:52 am EST

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan raised the firm’s price target on Amdocs (DOX) to $105 from $98 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes the company reported an in-line Q4 with revenue up 2.1% constant currency and non-GAAP EPS $1.70. Demand environment remains challenged, but has likely bottomed, Oppenheimer argues.

DOX

