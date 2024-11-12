Amdocs Limited Reports Record Revenue for Fiscal 2024

Amdocs Limited ( (DOX) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Amdocs Limited presented to its investors.

Amdocs Limited is a leading provider of software and services for communications and media companies, known for its innovative solutions that accelerate cloud migration and enhance customer experiences.

Amdocs Limited has reported record revenues for fiscal year 2024, reaching $5 billion, which marks a 2.4% increase from the previous year. The company successfully achieved its accelerated profitability improvement targets, setting a solid foundation for the upcoming fiscal year.

Notably, Amdocs’ managed services revenue constituted 58% of the total revenue, with North America, Europe, and other regions all contributing to the record figures. Despite a minor decline in GAAP diluted EPS due to restructuring charges, the non-GAAP diluted EPS rose by 9%, highlighting the company’s operational efficiency. Additionally, the board has approved a 10% increase in the quarterly cash dividend, demonstrating strong shareholder returns.

Looking ahead, Amdocs plans to phase out non-core, low-margin business activities to sharpen its focus on strategic priorities like cloud and monetization platforms. The company expects a slight dip in reported revenue for fiscal 2025 but anticipates growth in pro forma constant currency terms. Amdocs aims to deliver double-digit shareholder returns with enhanced profitability.

With a robust 12-month backlog and a strategic shift towards higher-margin activities, Amdocs is well-positioned to navigate the challenging demand environment and capitalize on market opportunities in fiscal 2025.

