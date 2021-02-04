Amdocs Limited Just Recorded A 134% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

It's been a good week for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest first-quarter results, and the shares gained 5.1% to US$74.85. Revenues were US$1.1b, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$2.28, an impressive 134% ahead of estimates. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Amdocs after the latest results. NasdaqGS:DOX Earnings and Revenue Growth February 4th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Amdocs' five analysts is for revenues of US$4.41b in 2021, which would reflect a credible 4.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to plummet 21% to US$4.06 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$4.41b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.06 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

With the analysts reconfirming their revenue and earnings forecasts, it's surprising to see that the price target rose 9.7% to US$83.86. It looks as though they previously had some doubts over whether the business would live up to their expectations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Amdocs analyst has a price target of US$82.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$68.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Amdocs' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 4.7% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.9% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 14% next year. So it's clear that despite the acceleration in growth, Amdocs is expected to grow meaningfully slower than the industry average.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Amdocs going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Before you take the next step you should know about the 4 warning signs for Amdocs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we have uncovered.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.