Amdocs Limited (DOX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Amdocs Limited (DOX) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.327 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DOX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that DOX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $57.52, the dividend yield is 2.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DOX was $57.52, representing a -25.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $77.29 and a 30.58% increase over the 52 week low of $44.05.

DOX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). DOX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.59. Zacks Investment Research reports DOX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1.47%, compared to an industry average of 8.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DOX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DOX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DOX as a top-10 holding:

BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (ITEQ)

VanEck Vectors Israel ETF (ISRA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ITEQ with an increase of 29.01% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DOX at 6.12%.

