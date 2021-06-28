Amdocs Limited (DOX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Amdocs Limited (DOX) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DOX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.92% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $78.85, the dividend yield is 1.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DOX was $78.85, representing a -4.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $82.38 and a 44.2% increase over the 52 week low of $54.68.

DOX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as SAP SE (SAP) and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). DOX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.1. Zacks Investment Research reports DOX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.44%, compared to an industry average of 9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DOX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DOX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DOX as a top-10 holding:

BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (DOX)

VanEck Vectors Israel ETF (DOX)

Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (DOX)

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX (DOX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AUSF with an increase of 13.95% over the last 100 days. ITEQ has the highest percent weighting of DOX at 5.93%.

