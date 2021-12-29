Amdocs Limited (DOX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Amdocs Limited (DOX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 28, 2022. Shareholders who purchased DOX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that DOX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $75.17, the dividend yield is 1.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DOX was $75.17, representing a -8.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $82.38 and a 11.53% increase over the 52 week low of $67.40.

DOX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Infosys Limited (INFY) and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). DOX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.3. Zacks Investment Research reports DOX's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 8.96%, compared to an industry average of 9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the dox Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to DOX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DOX as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Israel ETF (ISRA)

ETF Series Solutions AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Gr (SMIG)

Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF)

BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (ITEQ)

OShares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AUSF with an increase of 6.71% over the last 100 days. ISRA has the highest percent weighting of DOX at 3.18%.

