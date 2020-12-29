Amdocs Limited (DOX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Amdocs Limited (DOX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.327 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DOX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that DOX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $70.51, the dividend yield is 1.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DOX was $70.51, representing a -8.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $77.29 and a 60.07% increase over the 52 week low of $44.05.

DOX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) and Fiserv, Inc. (FISV). DOX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.7. Zacks Investment Research reports DOX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.28%, compared to an industry average of 3.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DOX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DOX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DOX as a top-10 holding:

BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (ITEQ)

VanEck Vectors Israel ETF (ISRA)

Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ITEQ with an increase of 23.52% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DOX at 5.92%.

