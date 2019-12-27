Amdocs Limited (DOX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Amdocs Limited (DOX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.285 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DOX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that DOX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $72.68, the dividend yield is 1.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DOX was $72.68, representing a -0.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $72.89 and a 38.17% increase over the 52 week low of $52.60.

DOX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). DOX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.48. Zacks Investment Research reports DOX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.5%, compared to an industry average of -1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DOX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DOX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DOX as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Israel ETF (ISRA)

Vanguard Wellington Fund (VFMV)

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ONEV with an increase of 11.35% over the last 100 days. ISRA has the highest percent weighting of DOX at 5.81%.

