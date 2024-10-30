Amdocs introduces next generation of fiber offering

Amdocs (DOX) announced the next generation of its fiber offering, capitalizing on recent acquisitions in the fiber domain. The enhanced offering introduces a robust framework and advanced automation capabilities to accelerate the planning, design, deployment and operation of fiber networks, yielding more cost-effective deployment for global service providers. The company said, “Amdocs has established itself as an industry leader in simplifying and speeding the deployment and management of fiber for more than 40 leading service providers around the world, with: A proven track record of designing over 1.2 million fiber route miles globally A large team of experts, leveraging modern program management tools to deliver faster deployments and maintain accountability throughout the process Superior performance, integrating AI and generative AI-driven automation and real-time decisioning in business and operations support systems, processes and network assurance, to improve customer service efficiency A newly formed teaming agreement with IQGeo, a developer of geospatial network lifecycle management software for telecom and utility operators, further enhances these capabilities. Amdocs will integrate IQGeo’s network management software into its offering, enabling service providers to visualize, update, and manage their network assets in real time, and to automate key aspects of the planning and design process, driving faster deployment times and reducing the complexity of managing large-scale fiber projects. Selected benefits for service providers include: 30% faster deployment times for fiber rollouts Reduction of cabling and trenching by 10% or more Significant reduction in network management cost by seamlessly integrating existing systems, replacing manual processes and reducing errors & rework Amdocs’ fiber offering will provide zero-touch automation capabilities that streamline complex fiber deployment processes. Service providers will benefit from a unified, future-ready solution that supports both greenfield and brownfield deployments, allowing them to optimize time to market, reduce operational costs, and improve overall network performance.”

