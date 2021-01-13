Amdocs Expands Agreement With Capita Plc - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Amdocs (DOX) has expanded its agreement with Capita plc, a consulting, transformation and digital services business, to support the growth of Transport for London's (TfL's) Ultra Low Emission Zone, and its migration to the cloud on Microsoft Azure. Amdocs will now provide charging and settlement implemented on Microsoft Azure cloud, as well as testing services to Capita.

Transport for London is planned to expand ULEZ (Ultra Low Emission Zone), introduced in April 2019, out to the North/South Circular from October 2021.

