AMDOCS Earnings Results: $DOX Reports Quarterly Earnings

AMDOCS ($DOX) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of $1.78 per share, beating estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $1,128,200,000, missing estimates of $1,135,326,860 by $-7,126,860.

AMDOCS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 238 institutional investors add shares of AMDOCS stock to their portfolio, and 270 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AMDOCS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DOX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/11.

AMDOCS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DOX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/13/2024

