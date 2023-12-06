Amdocs' (DOX) Vubiquity to Fuel A+E Networks' VOD Services

Amdocs DOX announced that its Vubiquity platform has been selected by A+E Networks to handle the latter’s Video-on-Demand (VOD) Transport & Content Distribution Services. Vubiquity specializes in managing and distributing various media, including movies and TV shows, across platforms like VOD, direct-to-consumer streaming services via over-the-top platforms and broadcast networks.

DOX’s Vubiquity is set to use MetaVU technology, which is a cloud-based metadata management platform. MetaVU aggregates data from diverse sources like Gracenote, Rotten Tomato and IMDB to provide extensive genres, keywords and mood categories, enabling intelligent recommendations that, in turn, increase the engagement rate of the viewers. These functionalities are integrated with a user-friendly interface and Application Programming Interface, ensuring effortless management.

Vubiquity intends to use this technology to deploy content across a range of VOD platforms, encompassing streaming services and pay-TV providers. A+E Networks aims to deploy this solution across its primary brands, such as A&E, Lifetime, The History Channel, LMN and FYI.

Amdocs is capitalizing on a growing partner base. Apart from its collaboration with A+E Networks, it has collaborated with Disney to provide direct-to-consumer support. Additionally, DOX was selected by Lionsgate ( LGF.A ) to transition the latter’s content library to a cloud-based platform.

Working alongside Lionsgate, Amdocs aims to convert LGF.A’s collection of 18,000 film and TV titles into a cloud-based content library, enhancing search capabilities and facilitating targeted content distribution across global regions.

Nevertheless, DOX is significantly affected by the volatility in foreign currency exchange rates. On its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings call, the company indicated that it foresees ongoing effects of foreign-exchange fluctuations on both revenues and non-GAAP net interest, among other expenses.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Amdocs has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), while Lionsgate carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of DOX have declined 7.3%, while shares of LGF.A have gained 68.7% year to date.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are NetEase NTES and Dropbox DBX, each flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NetEase's fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised upward by 10 cents to $1.83 per share in the past 30 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have increased by 30 cents to $7.26 per share in the past 30 days.

NTES' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 16.63%. Shares of NTES have gained 41.4% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dropbox's fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has remained unchanged for the past 90 days at 48 cents per share. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have been revised 7 cents upward to $1.96 per share in the past 30 days.

DBX’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 13.14%. Shares of DBX have climbed 26.6% year to date.

