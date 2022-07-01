Amdocs (DOX) & Unicard to Offer Integrated Ticketing Solution

Amdocs Limited DOX recently announced that it has collaborated with Unicard, a smart transport solutions provider, to provide an integrated ticketing solution to public transport passengers.

By integrating Unicard's account-based ticketing system, Amdocs will develop a multi-modal "tap-in, tap-out" ticketing solution on its automated cloud-native payment platform. This will accelerate the use of sustainable forms of transport among passengers while averting real-time payment and charging updates. The multi-modal solution, configurable to multi-operator ticketing, can be utilized for switching different modes of travel like bus, rail, tram or micromobility services such as dockless bikes and electric scooters.

Unicard offers industry-leading secure ticketing, identity, payments and data management solutions to the local authorities, Future Transport Zones and commercial transport operators in the U.K. Unicard's account-based ticketing system features contactless travel emphasizing the use of tokens as smart tickets, smart cards, and digital wallets or mobile applications.

Amdocs' payment platform is part of the Amdocs Digital Brands Suite software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution, which runs on Amazon's AMZN cloud platform, Amazon Web Services. The SaaS solution offers a digital native experience to the businesses ensuring high speed, accuracy, flexibility and scalability in a reduced IT and operation cost structure. This ensures fast adoption and integration of frictionless mobility and transport service providers in the latest release.

The newly built solution, presented by the duo at the Transport Ticketing Global 2022, will be launched in the U.K. first.

Currently, Amdocs' growth momentum is anticipated to continue, courtesy of its initiatives aimed at aiding digital, media, and network and cloud transformations of its clients. The company is expanding its global client base by signing long-term contracts and collaborating with major telecom industry players worldwide. It is winning important deals like the one with Veon and a Tier 1 service provider in Spain. These developments will aid Amdocs in driving its top line.

