Amdocs (DOX) Tops Q3 Earnings & Revenue Estimates, Ups View

Amdocs Limited DOX reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 non-GAAP earnings of $1.07 per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%. However, the figure declined 10.1% year over year.



Revenues of $1.03 billion also surpassed the consensus mark by 1.6% and were up 0.1% year over year. At constant currency (cc), revenues increased 1%.



Amdocs won a number of deals in the quarter under review including an agreement to support Bell Canada’s cloud-native strategy, an enterprise digital-transformation project in the Philippines and a contract from Three UK.

Quarterly Details

North America revenues (66.8% of total revenues) grew 6.5% year over year to $685.9 million in the reported quarter.



However, Europe revenues (14.2% of total revenues) of $145.4 million were unchanged at $145.4 million. Rest of the World revenues (19% of total revenues) declined 17.2% year over year to $194.9 million.

Amdocs Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Amdocs Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Amdocs Limited Quote

Managed services revenues (58.9% of total revenues) climbed 4.6% year over year to $604.5 million.



The company ended the quarter with a 12-month backlog of $3.48 billion, up 2.4% year over year.



Meanwhile, research & development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 10 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 6.8%.



However, selling, general & administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, decreased 170 bps year over year to 10.2%.



Operating margin contracted 20 bps year over year to 17.1%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Amdocs had cash and cash equivalents of $1.19 billion as of Jun, 2020, up from $763 million on Mar 31, 2020.



Cash flow from operating activities was $186.7 million, up from $103 million recorded in the previous quarter and $164.5 million in the year-ago quarter.



Free cash flow was $145.4 million compared with previous quarter’s $57 million and $128.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



During the fiscal third quarter, the company repurchased shares worth $60 million. Amdocs’ board of directors approved the payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.3275 per share. The dividends will be paid out on Oct 23.

Post-Q3 Development

Amdocs announced the acquisition of Openet. The deal is valued at $180 million and is expected to be closed by the end of fiscal 2020.



The acquisition is expected to be neutral to fiscal 2020 and 2021 earnings per share but accretive from fiscal 2022 onward.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, revenues are expected between $1.015 billion and $1.055 billion.



Non-GAAP earnings are projected at $1.16-$1.22 per share.



Amdocs expects fiscal 2020 revenues to grow between 1.1% and 2.1% year over year, higher than previous guidance of down 0.5% to up 2.5%. At cc, revenues are expected to grow in the 1.6-2.6% range. TTS Wireless is expected to contribute a little more than 1%.



Adjusted earnings are estimated to grow between 1.6% and 3%, better than previous guidance of flat to up 4%.



The company expects free cash flow to be roughly $420 million compared with the previous guidance of $400 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Amdocs currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Dropbox DBX, Asure Software ASUR and Analog Devices ADI are some better-ranked stocks in the broader computer & technology sector. While Asure Software sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), both Dropbox and Analog Devices carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Dropbox, Asure Software and Analog Devices are set to report their quarterly results on Aug 6, 10, and 19, respectively.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.



Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.