Amdocs (DOX) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Amdocs DOX is slated to release second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on May 11.

For the second quarter, Amdocs expects revenues between $1.11 billion and $1.15 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.12 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 7.1%.

Moreover, non-GAAP earnings are projected in the range of $1.22-$1.28 per share, whereas the consensus mark is pegged at $1.24 per share, suggesting an improvement of 9.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Amdocs’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the trailing four quarters while missing the same on two occasions, the average surprise being 3.2%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming announcement.

Amdocs Limited Price and EPS Surprise

Amdocs Limited price-eps-surprise | Amdocs Limited Quote

Factors Likely to Impact Q2 Results

Amdocs’ second-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from continued deal wins from major telecom companies. The demand for DOX’s cloud-managed services is on a rise from service provider customers to aid their technological transformations in the wave of 5G advancements. This is expected to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Further, the long-term strategic digital transformation partnership with T-Mobile has proven to be a consistent growth booster for the past few quarters. Contributions from this partnership are expected to have benefited Amdocs’ performance in the quarter under review.

Moreover, the extension of managed services agreements with several customers over the last 12 months and partnerships with Capita plc to provide digital business systems are expected to have acted as tailwinds during the to-be-reported quarter.

However, a negative impact of unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates is likely to have weighed on the first-quarter top and bottom lines. Also, economic and political uncertainties remain an overhang on Amdocs’ financials.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for DOX this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

Amdocs currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Per our model, Stantec STN, Star Bulk Carriers SBLK and Cisco Systems CSCO have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

Stantec carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of +8.05%. The company is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 11. Stantec’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the trailing four quarters, matched the same once and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 0.1%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STN’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at 47 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 23.7%. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $814.1 million, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 20.7%.

Star Bulk Carriers is expected to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 18. The company carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of +1.77% at present. Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the trailing four quarters while missing the same on two occasions, the average surprise being -2%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings is pegged at $1.41 per share, suggesting a year-over-year improvement of 291.7%. SBLK’s quarterly revenues are estimated to increase 68.9% year over year to $338.6 million.

Cisco currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of +0.50%. The company is slated to report its third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on May 18. Cisco’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 1.8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cisco’s third-quarter earnings stands at 86 cents per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 3.6%. CSCO is estimated to report revenues of $13.3 billion, which suggests growth of 4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

