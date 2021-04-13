Amdocs (DOX) to Modernize Fastweb's IT Systems to Suit 5G Era

Amdocs DOX recently announced the addition of leading Italian telecommunications company — Fastweb — to its roster of clients. Notably, Amdocs will aid the IT transformation of Fastweb by modernizing its mission-critical inventory systems.



Amdocs will accelerate Fastweb’s initiative to transform its systems into a 5G-ready platform by enabling operational efficiencies for 5G and Fastweb Cloud Services.



Additionally, Fastweb will be able to upgrade its Network Inventory to the next-generation OSS solution.

Amdocs Limited Revenue (TTM)

Amdocs Limited revenue-ttm | Amdocs Limited Quote

Amdocs’ efforts to strengthen its 5G capabilities are noteworthy. Notably, its acquisition of Openet last year facilitated its service provider clients to accelerate their technological transition in a 5G environment.



Moreover, as communication service providers across the world are increasingly focusing on digitally transforming their businesses to cash in on the opportunities provided by 5G and cloud, Amdocs continues to expand its global client base by signing long-term contracts and collaborating with major telecom industry players worldwide. In fiscal 2020, Amdocs reported a 12-month backlog of $3.62 billion. These include key transformations projects with global service providers such as Comcast CMCSA, T-Mobile TMUS, Altice ATUS and DISH in North America; Vodafone British Telecom and Orange in Europe; and AméricaMóvil, Airtel, Telefónica, Telstra, SingTel and Globe in the rest of the world.



Notably, growth areas within AT&T Mobile, such as Cricket prepaid in Mexico, saw significant value addition by Amdocs recently. Deal wins, including the one with Veon and a Tier 1 service provider in Spain, are driving revenue growth. Extension of managed services agreements with several customers, including Vodafone Hungary, and partnerships with Capita plc to provide digital business systems are tailwinds.



Such deals are expected to keep driving the company’s top-line growth.



Amdocs currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



5 Stocks Set to Double



Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Amdocs Limited (DOX): Free Stock Analysis Report



TMobile US, Inc. (TMUS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.