Amdocs' (DOX) Solutions Power PLDT's Smart Drone-Based Site

Amdocs DOX recently announced that its drone solutions have been used by Philippines-based PLDT's wireless subsidiary Smart Communications, Inc. to launch their drone-based site and inventory audits. DOX’s Drone-Aided Site and Inventory Audits solution powers autonomous drone flights to simplify data capturing, effectively creating a digital twin of towers quicker than manual inspections.

Amdocs stated that, in collaboration with partner vHive, it has successfully completed a proof of concept (PoC) with Smart Communications. The PoC completion showcases how telecom and wireless service providers can harness drone technology to transform the way of managing and maintaining network towers while reducing their carbon footprints.

The PoC provided Smart Communications with an advanced, safe and sustainable way to replicate their network towers by digitizing Smart Communications' portfolio. This has helped the company drastically reduce truck rolls and minimize its environmental impact while achieving greater operational efficiency and improved data accuracy and analysis.

The successful completion of PoC with Smart Communications is likely to boost demand for Amdocs’ Drone-Aided Site and Inventory Audits solutions by the telecom operator.

Amdocs Limited Price and Consensus

Amdocs Limited price-consensus-chart | Amdocs Limited Quote

Amdocs continues to expand its global client base by signing long-term contracts and collaborating with major telecom industry players worldwide. The company ended the first quarter of fiscal 2023 with a 12-month backlog of $4.09 billion, up $120 million sequentially and $260 million year over year.

Currently, Amdocs' growth momentum is anticipated to continue, courtesy of its initiatives aimed at aiding digital, media, and network and cloud transformations of its clients. The company is expanding its global client base by signing long-term contracts and collaborating with major telecom industry players worldwide. Our estimate for Amdocs’ top line suggests a CAGR of 7.5% over the next three fiscal years.

However, the company is highly susceptible to foreign currency exchange rate risk. It expects foreign-exchange fluctuations to continue affecting top-line performance in the near term. Economic and political uncertainty remains an overhang on Amdocs’ financials.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Amdocs currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of DOX have gained 14.4% over the past year.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are Wix.com WIX, Aspen Technology AZPN and ServiceNow NOW, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Wix.com’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised upward to 16 cents per share from a loss of 9 cents 30 days ago. For 2023, earnings estimates have been revised northward by 108.8% to $1.42 per share in the past 30 days.

Wix.com's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 225%. Shares of WIX have gained 15.1% in the trailing 12 months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aspen Technology's third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised upward by 17 cents to $1.66 per share in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have been revised northward by 25 cents to $7.10 per share in the past 60 days.

Aspen Technology’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 5.2%. Shares of AZPN have rallied 55.9% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ServiceNow's first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised southward by 3 cents to $2.02 per share over the past 36 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved downward by 3 cents to $9.15 per share in the past 30 days.

ServiceNow's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 6.9%. Shares of NOW have plunged 16.2% in the trailing 12 months.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amdocs Limited (DOX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.