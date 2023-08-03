Amdocs (DOX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Amdocs Ltd. (Symbol: DOX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $91.53, changing hands as low as $89.26 per share. Amdocs Ltd. shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DOX's low point in its 52 week range is $78.02 per share, with $99.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.68.
Also see: Cheap Shares To Watch
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding KNSW
BGMD Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.