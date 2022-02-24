Amdocs (DOX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Amdocs Ltd. (Symbol: DOX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $76.70, changing hands as low as $75.19 per share. Amdocs Ltd. shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DOX's low point in its 52 week range is $68.33 per share, with $82.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.10.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.