Amdocs (DOX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Amdocs Ltd. (Symbol: DOX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.59, changing hands as high as $77.06 per share. Amdocs Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DOX's low point in its 52 week range is $68.33 per share, with $82.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.