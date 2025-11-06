Amdocs (DOX) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Amdocs (DOX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.82 per share, reflecting an increase of 7.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.14 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 9.6%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Amdocs metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Managed Services Revenue' of $744.28 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- North America' to reach $747.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- Rest of the world' will likely reach $220.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' should come in at $172.12 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, Amdocs shares have recorded returns of +2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DOX will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

