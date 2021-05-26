Amdocs (DOX) & Microsoft Team Up to Drive Cloud Transformations

Leading software provider, Amdocs DOX, recently announced that it is expanding its technology and services collaboration with Microsoft MSFT to enable service providers to migrate seamlessly to the cloud with a wider range of the former’s cloud-native solutions and transformation services on Microsoft Azure and the Azure for Operators.



The extended partnership will accelerate the communications and media industry’s cloud transformation journey and help in driving business growth, customer loyalty, and incorporate quick agile interactions and a vast suite of third-party partners.



Importantly, the collaborative efforts of Amdocs and Microsoft will also enable its customers to seamlessly deploy 5G networks in the cloud.



Service providers will be able to automate and virtualize their network through Amdocs and Microsoft’s integrated platform. The partnership will also provide opportunities for both consumers and enterprises to monetize 5G. Moreover, enterprise customers will have access to private and public edge solutions, such as private enterprise networks (PEN) and multi-access edge computing (MEC).



Judson Althoff, executive vice president, Worldwide Commercial Business at Microsoft, noted, “In the era of 5G and the cloud, service providers have a unique opportunity to future-proof their networks, lower operating costs and boost revenue. Still, to realize the benefits of the cloud, service providers need a business system infrastructure that can operate with scale, agility and pace. Our collaboration with Amdocs delivers the advantages of 5G and the cloud in addition to offering service providers a rich ecosystem of apps and devices. With our joint integrated platform, service providers can provide mobile edge computing and private networks for the digital enterprise.”



Amdocs’ continued efforts to drive cloud transformations of its clients are noteworthy. Markedly, earlier this month, the company also announced the acquisition of technology consultancy firm, Sourced Group, to strengthen its capabilities to aid the cloud transformation of service provider customers. Notably, Sourced Group specializes in large-scale cloud transformations for big players in industries, such as financial services, communications and others.



Notably, as communication service providers across the world are increasingly focusing on digitally transforming their businesses to cash in on the opportunities provided by 5G and cloud, Amdocs continues to expand its global client base by signing long-term contracts and collaborating with major telecom industry players worldwide. In fiscal 2020, the company reported a 12-month backlog of $3.62 billion. These include key transformation projects with global service providers such as Comcast CMCSA, T-Mobile TMUS, Altice and DISH in North America; Vodafone British Telecom and Orange in Europe; and AméricaMóvil, Airtel, Telefónica, Telstra, SingTel and Globe in the rest of the world. Such deals are expected to keep boosting the company’s top line.

