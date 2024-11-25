Amdocs (DOX) International Revenue in Focus: Trends and Expectations

Have you evaluated the performance of Amdocs' (DOX) international operations for the quarter ending September 2024? Given the extensive global presence of this provider of computer systems integration, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

In the current global economy, which is more interconnected than ever, a company's success in penetrating international markets is crucial for its financial health and growth journey. Investors must understand a company's dependence on overseas markets, as this offers a window into the company's earnings stability, its ability to benefit from varied economic cycles and its potential for long-term growth.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

While analyzing DOX's performance for the last quarter, we found some intriguing trends in revenues from its overseas segments that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.26 billion, marking an increase of 1.7% from the year-ago quarter. We will next turn our attention to dissecting DOX's international revenue to get a clearer picture of how significant its operations are outside its main base.

A Dive into DOX's International Revenue Trends

Europe accounted for 14.57% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $184.1 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -0.52%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $185.06 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Europe contributed $175.9 million (14.07%) and $175.5 million (14.12%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Rest of the world generated $244 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 19.31% of the total. This represented a surprise of +1.39% compared to the $240.67 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Rest of the world accounted for $245.3 million (19.62%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $232.6 million (18.72%) to the total revenue.

Anticipated Revenues in Overseas Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Amdocs to report a total revenue of $1.11 billion in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests a decline of 10.5% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from Europe and Rest of the world are predicted to be 16.9% and 22.1%, corresponding to amounts of $187.73 million and $245.92 million, respectively.

Analysts expect the company to report a total annual revenue of $4.51 billion for the full year, marking a decrease of 9.9% compared to last year. The expected revenue contributions from Europe and Rest of the world are projected to be 16.8% ($757.56 million) and 22.8% ($1.03 billion) of the total revenue, in that order.

Key Takeaways

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for Amdocs. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

At the moment, Amdocs has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), signifying that it may underperform the overall market trend in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Assessing Amdocs' Stock Price Movement in Recent Times

The stock has declined by 3.6% over the past month compared to the 2.1% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which includes Amdocs, has increased 0.3% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a loss of 1.5% relative to the S&P 500's 7.4% increase. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 5.1% increase.

