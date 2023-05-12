Amdocs (DOX) Declares $0.44 Dividend

Amdocs said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.74 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $89.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.95%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.90%, the lowest has been 1.43%, and the highest has been 2.84%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.20 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.24 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 954 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amdocs. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOX is 0.47%, an increase of 20.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.55% to 144,644K shares. The put/call ratio of DOX is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.61% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amdocs is 103.19. The forecasts range from a low of 99.99 to a high of $112.35. The average price target represents an increase of 15.61% from its latest reported closing price of 89.26.

The projected annual revenue for Amdocs is 4,910MM, an increase of 5.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.89.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,999K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,957K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOX by 9.75% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 6,340K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,475K shares, representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOX by 84.45% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 5,484K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 5,061K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,621K shares, representing a decrease of 11.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOX by 8.23% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 4,848K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,107K shares, representing a decrease of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOX by 2.67% over the last quarter.

Amdocs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amdocs' purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 26,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Xilinx, Inc. Its cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020.

