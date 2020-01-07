AMD Unveils Radeon RX 5600 Graphics Products For Higher Gaming Performance

(RTTNews) - AMD (AMD) has released Radeon RX 5600 series graphics products that promises high-fidelity experiences for 1080p gamers. The series also offers up to 20 percent faster performance on average across select AAA games and up to 10 percent faster performance on average across select esports games than the competition.

The new AMD Radeon RX 5600 series includes the AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card available in custom designs from AMD board partners, and AMD Radeon RX 5600 graphics card available in pre-configured desktop systems.

The new AMD Radeon RX 5600 series also includes AMD Radeon RX 5600M GPU, which ensures world-class 1080p gaming for laptop PCs. AMD also unveiled the Radeon RX 5700M GPUs to power the most advanced high-performance gaming laptop PCs.

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics cards are expected to be available beginning January 21, 2020 from AMD board partners. The AMD Radeon RX 5600, RX 5600M and RX 5700M are expected to be available in OEM systems beginning in the first quarter of 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.