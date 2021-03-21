AMD, Unlike Nvidia, Won’t Try to Block Crypto Miners From Using Its Chips: Report

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices said it’s not going to restrict its graphics cards from being used for mining cryptocurrencies after rival Nvidia installed a limiter on some of its chips to prevent their use in mining ether, according to a report in PC Gamer.

“The short answer is no,” PC Gamer quoted a product manager at AMD as saying regarding a potential mining limiter during a call.

That stance is in contrast to Nvidia which last month installed a limiter to ensure its GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards “end up in the hands of gamers” instead of cryptocurrency miners after gamers complained how mining demand was causing shortages.

Of course, AMD may not have had much of a choice in not trying to limit how its chips are used. Not only is Nvidia’s 24GB GeForce RTX 3090 the best GPU chip for mining, because AMD’s drivers are all open-source, it limits the company’s control over them, PC Gamer noted.

