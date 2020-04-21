AMD Unleashes Budget 3rd Gen Ryzen Processors To Tap Mainstream Gaming Market

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has today announced the newest additions to its 3rd Generation AMD Ryzen desktop processor family, as part of its goal to deliver world class desktop performance to mainstream gamers.

The company is launching the AMD Ryzen™ 3 3100 and the AMD Ryzen™ 3 3300X processors for just $99 and $120, respectively. These come alongside the AMD B550 Chipset for Socket AM4, which will offer support for 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen desktop processors.

According to AMD, these new Ryzen 3 desktop processors bring the powerful “Zen 2” core architecture to business users, gamers, and creators, leveraging Simultaneous Multi-Threading (SMT) technology for increased productivity.

It believes that with double the threads, twice the bandwidth, and a wide selection of motherboards in development, the AMD B550 chipset and the new Ryzen 3 desktop processors deliver the ideal processing solution from top to bottom.

“Games and applications are becoming more and more demanding, and with this, users are demanding more from their PCs,” commented Saeid Moshkelani, senior VP and general manager, client business unit.

“AMD is committed to providing solutions that meet and exceed those demands for all levels of computing... We’ve taken performance up a level, doubling the processing threads of our Ryzen 3 processors to propel gaming and multitasking experiences to new heights.”

The AMD Ryzen 3 3100 and AMD Ryzen 3 3300X are expected to be available from retailers worldwide beginning May 2020, while the AMD B550 motherboards is set for release from June 16, 2020.

Analysts have a cautiously optimistic Moderate Buy sentiment on AMD stock with an average price target of $54 (2% upside potential). Shares are falling 8% in Tuesday’s trading, bringing the stock’s year-to-date gain to 14%. (See AMD stock analysis on TipRanks).

Related News:

Apple Announces Major Expansion For Booming Services Segment

IBM Beats Quarterly Profit Estimates, Suspends 2020 Guidance

3 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See Outsized Gains

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.