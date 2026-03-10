AMD Surges 109% in a Year: Is There More Room for the Stock to Grow?

Advanced Micro Devices AMD shares have surged 109% in the trailing 12-month period, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 34.1% return. Strong demand for data center EPYC processors and Instinct GPUs has been the key catalyst.



However, we believe the stock’s appreciation from this level is limited given intensifying competition from the likes of NVIDIA NVDA, Broadcom AVGO and Intel INTC across domains, including AI-powered data-centers, high-performance computing and AI PCs. In the past year, AMD has outperformed NVIDIA and Broadcom, shares of which have returned 67.3% and 81.9%, respectively, but underperformed Intel, shares of which have jumped 130.2%.

AMD Stock’s One-Year Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AMD’s modest guidance for the first-quarter of 2026 is expected to remain an overhang on the share price movement. The company expects revenues of $9.8 billion (+/-$300 million), which at the mid-point represents year-over-year growth of approximately 32% but a sequential decline of approximately 5%. The revenue guidance includes roughly $100 million of MI308 sales to China.



AMD expects year-over-year growth in revenues to be driven by Data Center, Client and Gaming segments and modest growth in the Embedded segment. However, sequential revenue decline is attributed to a seasonal decline in Client and Gaming, and the Embedded segment, partially offset by growth in the Data Center segment.

AMD’s Earnings Estimate Revision Shows Declining Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.27 per share, down by a penny over the past 30 days, suggesting 32.3% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimates for second-quarter 2026 earnings also declined by a penny to $1.42 per share over the past 30 days.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Price and Consensus

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Quote

The consensus mark for 2026 earnings is pegged at $6.61 per share, up a couple of cents over the past 30 days, suggesting 58.5% growth from 2025’s reported figure. The earnings estimate movement reflects the anticipation of strong second-half 2026 growth for AMD.

Expanding Portfolio to Boost AMD’s AI Data Center Footprint

AMD’s data center AI business prospects are expected to accelerate with the upcoming MI450 series, which forms the crux of the 6-gigawatt (GWs) deal inked between AMD and Meta Platforms. The first deployment will see Meta Platforms’ use of custom MI450, along with 6th-generation EPYC CPUs, codenamed “Venice,” running on ROCm software and built on the AMD Helios rack-scale architecture.



Helios is gaining traction, as evident from AMD’s deals with OpenAI for deployment of 6-GWs of instinct GPUs, HPE’s plan to offer Helios racks with purpose-built HPE Juniper Ethernet switches and optimized software for high bandwidth scale-up networking, and Lenovo’s announced Helios racks offering. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is set to launch the first publicly available AI supercluster using AMD’s Helios rack design, featuring Instinct MI450 GPUs, EPYC Venice CPUs and Pensando Vulcano networking.



The launch of the MI500 series, powered by AMD’s CDNA 6 architecture built on advanced 2-nanometer process technology and featuring high-speed HBM4E memory, is expected to drive further growth. AMD currently expects the data center total addressable market to hit $1 trillion by 2030, suggesting a CAGR of more than 40% from roughly $200 billion estimated in 2025. AMD expects its data center AI revenues to see a CAGR of more than 80% over the next 3-5 years. Overall, data center business revenues are expected to see an annual growth rate of more than 60% over the next three to five years.



AMD’s focus on expanding its AI PC footprint with the launch of the new Ryzen AI 400 Series and Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series desktop processors is noteworthy. The latest Ryzen AI 400 Series processors will help OEMs, including HP and Lenovo, offer next-gen AI PCs across high-performance desktops, laptops and mobile workstations. AMD is also expanding the Ryzen AI 400 Series mobile portfolio to include workstations.

Here is Why AMD Stock is a Hold Now

AMD’s expanding portfolio and growing data center AI footprint are expected to improve its top-line growth over the long term. So, investors currently holding the stock should stay put.



However, AMD’s near-term prospects are limited given stiff competition. Stretched valuation is also a concern for investors.



AMD stock is currently overvalued, as suggested by a Value Score of D. The stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month price/sales of 6.86X compared with the sector’s 6.18X.

AMD Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AMD currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that it may be wise for investors to wait for a more favorable entry point to accumulate the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.