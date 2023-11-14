AMD Strengthens Industrial Footprint With New Ryzen Product

Advanced Micro Devices AMD is expanding its portfolio with the launch of the Ryzen Embedded 7000 Series processor family optimized for the high-performance requirements of industrial markets.



The Ryzen Embedded 7000 Series uses 5 nm technology with a 7-year manufacturing availability commitment. It combines Zen 4 architecture and integrated Radeon graphics and is suitable for a wide range of embedded applications, including industrial automation, machine vision, robotics and edge servers.



The latest solution is expected to benefit from a strong partner base that includes Advantech, ASRock and DFI.



AMD continues to strengthen its footprint in the enterprise data center arena by leveraging the power of fourth-generation EPYC CPUs and Pensando data processing units.



It recently strengthened its footprint in the gaming industry with the introduction of the AMD Radeon RX 7900M, a laptop GPU, and the Alienware m18 laptop.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Price and Consensus

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Quote

AMD continues to make strides in the data center market by launching Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors for professionals and businesses, offering top-tier performance and security. It also reintroduced the Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series processors for high-end desktop users.

AMD Rides on a Strong Partner Base

AMD, along with its partners, continues to offer solutions that enable greater data center consolidation. Its partnerships with the likes of Dell Technologies DELL, Microsoft MSFT, Amazon Web Services (“AWS”), Alibaba and Oracle have been key catalysts.



Cloud providers like Microsoft, AWS, Alibaba, and Oracle have deployed Genoa. Moreover, the availability of Bergamo is crucial, as several server providers like Dell, HPE, Lenovo and Supermicro are set to launch their new Bergamo-based platforms.



AMD recently acquired Nod.ai, a compiler-based automation software provider, to further strengthen its capabilities. This move will enhance AMD's ability to develop software-driven technology, accelerating AI solutions deployment for its various product lines, including data center accelerators, processors and GPUs.



The acquisition is expected to strengthen AMD’s competitive position against NVIDIA NVDA in the software market.



Through its CUDA toolkit, NVIDIA offers a development environment for creating high-performance GPU-accelerated applications.



These factors are expected to boost AMD’s prospects in the near term. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company expects third-quarter 2023 revenues to be $6.1 billion (+/-$300 million), indicating year-over-year growth of 9% and 5% sequentially. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



AMD expects to witness year-over-year growth in the Data Center and Client segments by double-digit percentage. Sequentially, Data Center segment revenues are expected to grow on a double-digit percentage, while Client is expected to increase.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.