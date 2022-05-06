AMD Stock Still Belongs on Investors’ Growth and Value Shopping Lists

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

When will the Advanced Micro Devices ( AMD ) free fall end?

( ) free fall end? AMD stock is down 37% already, so it should find suitors.

This should be an opportunity to accumulate AMD stock for the long term.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) stock fell 6% yesterday. But I’ll argue today that it’s not through any specific fault of its own. My long-term prognosis for AMD stock is still optimal. Short term, we can remain on guard, but there aren’t any internal issues that need fixing. Firs, Thursday was a painful day for all of Wall Street not just AMD. Wednesday’s jubilation after the FOMC meeting, turned into a bull funeral. The bears came back with a vengeance and completely demolished investors the next day.

Secondly, the chip sector is already reeling from shortages and backlogs. The effects of locking down the world for Covid-19 still linger. The 2020 disruption has caught up with the manufacturers and is creating serious bottlenecks. The tech sector is feeling this more than most other industries. Regardless, AMD has managed to compensate and adapt judging by the reports so far.

Supply Chain Issues Are Partly to Blame

Despite the abysmal sourcing conditions, AMD has continued to deliver strong results. Management reported earnings this week and the stock rallied for good reason. AMD grew sales 71% and earnings 117%, leaving no doubt over the quality of the team. The drop yesterday merely brings AMD back to its pre-earnings base.

With such blowout numbers, the opinions are almost unanimously positive. I found one price target downgrade, but it was from $165 to $150, so it’s not an issue. According to Yahoo Finance, AMD needs to rally more than 40% before it reaches its average price target.

This month there are challenges from the Federal Reserve fears. There is also the matter of the old Wall Street adage of sell in May and go away. But, in the long term, these are mere temporary hiccups. There are technical challenges as long as it’s under $102 per share. But there are support zones below and would find footing with the markets.

Meanwhile, the downside now creates opportunities for new investors. Under the leadership of Lisa Su AMD stock continues to shine. The financial metrics are beyond reproach from all aspects. Although Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is still larger and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) much flashier, AMD is a star.

Management more than tripled revenues and net income in just five years. Regardless, AMD managed to hold its valuation at a reasonable level. In fact, it is 30% cheaper than its rival NVDA. Even from an absolute basis it’s on par with similar fast growing companies.

AMD Stock Belongs On All Stock Shopping Lists

The company’s earnings report should give investors confidence in AMD. The company beat expectations and forecast a strong outlook despite the current challenges it faces. The team is executing well on plans and not hiding behind excuses. The field is competitive, but they are a top contender with plenty of room to prosper.

All aspects of their businesses are growing, and the trend is not about to fade. Demand will remain strong for a decade as we digitize the world. There are new applications coming up constantly, so AMD will be busy. The move to the metaverse alone could fuel a new kind of tech application. It doesn’t take a wild imagination to see AMD prosper under such scenarios.

Retail investors would do well to form their own opinions of AMD stock. When the bullish thesis is this obvious we don’t need the experts. Wall Street tends to complicate things with cryptic ratings. Here is a clear main street statement: If the markets are higher in the future, then so is AMD!

