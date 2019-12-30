AMD Stock Probably Won’t Duplicate Its 2019 Performance in 2020, But It’ll Still be a Winner

Semiconductor stocks have been obvious winners in 2019, as the PHLX Semiconductor Index (NASDAQ: has surged by almost 61% this year. But that feels like nothing when measured against the 150% returned by AMD (NASDAQ:).

In theory, AMDÃ¢ÂÂs massive 2019 rally makes forecasting similar gains for 2020 tricky. After all, the semiconductor space was the best-performing industry during the nearly completed decade. During the 2010s (through Dec. 21), the PHLX Semiconductor Index .

ThereÃ¢ÂÂs another history lesson to go along with the performance of the chip stocks; when new decades start, the prior decadeÃ¢ÂÂs leaders often donÃ¢ÂÂt perform that well.

That doesnÃ¢ÂÂt mean that AMD and other chip stocks wonÃ¢ÂÂt generate good returns in 2020 or over the next ten years. But it does indicate thatÃÂ semiconductors wonÃ¢ÂÂt be the best-performing sector of the next decade.

All of that said, investors who missed out on theÃÂ rally of AMD in 2019 donÃ¢ÂÂt need to worry about the next decade. They simply need to evaluate whether the stock can build on its gains in 2020.

Although , it can advance in 2020.ÃÂ But investors shouldnÃ¢ÂÂt expect the shares to double again because they probably wonÃ¢ÂÂt.

AMD Still Has Many Catalyst-Rich Name

Asking for AMD to duplicate its 2019 performance in 2020 is asking a lot. But the semiconductor maker has catalysts on its side entering the new year, including datacenter demand, in reference to AMD and its rival, Nvidia (NASDAQ:).

Citing robust datacenter demand, RBC analyst Mitch Steves recently reiterated his Ã¢ÂÂoutperformÃ¢ÂÂ rating on AMD stock while lifting his price target on the shares to $53, versus FridayÃ¢ÂÂs closing price of $46.18.

Ã¢ÂÂAs data center demand ramps up and gaming sales come in better than feared, as we expect, this should lead to higher gross margins relative to current Street expectations,Ã¢ÂÂ . Ã¢ÂÂNet net: we attempt to be Ã¢ÂÂahead of the curveÃ¢ÂÂ and believe estimate raises for semiconductors broadly (and AMD) will begin in Q1.Ã¢ÂÂ

Bolstered by factors such asÃÂ , cybersecurity and the Internet of Things (IoT), the domestic data center market is expected to surge over the next several years, providing a sizable growth opportunity for AMD.

Ã¢ÂÂThe US datacenter market is expected to reach revenues of over $69 billion by 2024,Ã¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂThe growing popularity of Internet of Things (IoT) is a major driver for the growth of the US data center market. The country is one of the leading markets for IoT technologies, including IoT endpoints, IoT communication, IoT security, IoT data and analytics, and IoT artificial intelligence.Ã¢ÂÂ

Adding to the allure of AMD shares in 2020 is that the companyÃ¢ÂÂs processors will be found in both the PlayStation 5ÃÂ consoles and the new Xbox consoles, which are due out late in the year. That positions AMD stock to benefit from what is expected to be a significant video .

The Bottom Line: AMD Has Room to Run

AMD has proven adept at pilfering market share from its rival Intel (NASDAQ:), not because of lower prices, but due to AMDÃ¢ÂÂs superior innovation. AMDÃ¢ÂÂs recently launched 7nm Ryzen, Radeon and ÃÂ EPYC processors helped the company realize record revenue in the third quarter.

The companyÃ¢ÂÂs ability to innovate and steal share from rivals, in part, explains the rich valuation of AMD stock, which is trading at 44 times analystsÃ¢ÂÂ average 2020 earnings estimate. But AMD has some cards up its sleeve, making it a growth-at-a-reasonable price play.

Ã¢ÂÂThat being said, AMD is still able to develop differentiated products. Its accelerated processing unit integrates a CPU and GPU onto one piece of silicon,Ã¢ÂÂ . Ã¢ÂÂThis enhances system performance by allowing the processors to run in parallel and thus more optimally. While Intel now incorporates graphics into its processors, AMDÃ¢ÂÂs Radeon GPU is considered superior. AMD has also benefited from the adoption of its GPUs in cryptocurrency mining, though we view this exposure as relatively volatile,Ã¢ÂÂ it added.

