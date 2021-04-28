AMD Stock Jumped on Great Earnings. Should Intel Be Worried?

I look at Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) earnings in today's video and share three reasons Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) should be worried.

Intel last week reported a slowdown in revenue from its data center group. AMD just announced that it doubled its data center revenue. AMD has seen six straight quarters of record mobile processor revenue as the number of customers increases. AMD could be taking market share of notebooks and laptops from Intel. For FY 2021, AMD guided revenue growth of 50% year over year. At the same time, Intel expects a revenue decline of 1% year over year.

Click the video below for my full thoughts.

*Stock Prices used were the closing prices of April 27, 2021. The video was published on April 27, 2021.



10 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.* David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. See the 10 stocks *Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021



Jose Najarro owns shares of Advanced Micro Devices and NVIDIA. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends NVIDIA and Xilinx. The Motley Fool recommends Intel and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.5 calls on Intel and short January 2023 $57.5 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.