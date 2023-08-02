AMD Stock Earnings: Is This the Bottom, or Is Intel Taking Share?

In this video, I will be going over AMD's (NASDAQ: AMD) second-quarter earnings report, which beat on both top and bottom lines. Regardless, investors were left unimpressed by the company's guidance, which could be a good sign for Intel shareholders.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Aug. 2, 2023. The video was published on Aug. 2, 2023.

