Is AMD Stock Due for a Big Rally After Its Earnings Beat?

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), also known as AMD, reported earnings on May 6, and they were impressive. The chipmaker has been showing signs of progress and a faster growth rate. That could be indicative of the competition that its chips may offer to rival Nvidia, potentially giving the tech giant something to worry about.

AMD's stock has been struggling over the past couple of years, while Nvidia has been soaring. But with stronger results and some encouraging growth prospects, is it now time for AMD's stock to shine? Could the company's recent earnings numbers be a catalyst to drive its valuation far higher this year?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

AMD's fastest growth since 2022

AMD's first-quarter report delivered something growth investors have been craving for a while now -- strong growth numbers. Revenue rose by 36% year over year to $7.4 billion. That was the company's fastest rate of growth in more than two years, and the top line came in better than the $7.1 billion that Wall Street was expecting.

The big catalyst for the business was its data center segment, which experienced a 57% growth rate during the period. This was due in part to strong demand for its Instinct chip; the company launched its newest version, the Instinct MI325X, in the fall of last year and said at the time that it would be shipping it in large quantities in the early part of 2025. The Q1 results could be the first sign that the chips are winning over customers and may be able to take some market share from Nvidia.

What could hinder the stock

Shares of AMD rallied in the days following the earnings release. However, it may not necessarily be smooth sailing for the chipmaker due to a couple of issues.

The first pertains to the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China. Due to U.S. export restrictions on China, AMD expects to miss out on $1.5 billion in potential revenue this year. Recently, however, there have been reports that the two nations are making progress on a potential trade deal and have paused most of the heavy tariffs they have levied on each other for 90 days.

The uncertainty makes it difficult to predict how AMD will do this year. It's an evolving situation that investors should closely monitor.

Another issue is that AMD's valuation remains high at 75 times its trailing earnings. The good news is that the ratio drops to 25 when looking at its future earnings (based on analysts' consensus expectations). But when you consider that Nvidia's forward price-to-earnings multiple is just under 27, that may not be enough of a discount to convince investors to go with AMD instead of its bigger rival.

Is AMD stock a good buy today?

AMD's stock is down by close to 30% from where it traded a year ago, but it has been rising recently and could head higher, especially if the company can build on its Q1 results and accelerate its growth rate. But that's not a guarantee by any means, given the uncertainty around tariffs and the ongoing trade war with China.

AMD could be a good artificial intelligence (AI) stock to own, but it's a riskier option than Nvidia, which has stronger margins and a dominant position in the AI chip market. Depending on your risk tolerance, you may want to go with AMD, Nvidia, or perhaps even hold both in your portfolio.



Should you invest $1,000 in Advanced Micro Devices right now?

Before you buy stock in Advanced Micro Devices, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Advanced Micro Devices wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $613,951!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $796,353!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 948% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 170% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 12, 2025

David Jagielski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.