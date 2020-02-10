AMD Stock Could Be Less Than 3 Hours Away From Closing at an All-Time High

Advanced Micro Devices is climbing Monday, and could end the day at an all-time high—despite the risks posed by coronavirus.

12:36 p.m. Advanced Micro Devices is climbing Monday, and could end the day at an all-time high—despite the risks posed by coronavirus.

AMD (ticker: AMD) has jumped 4.5% to $51.99, though there is little news that would seem to be moving the stock. In fact, the only piece is see is an unconfirmed report on Benzinga that its chips could replace Intel’s in Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone. Intel stock is down 0.4% to $65.74.

AMD isn’t the only stock showing strength Monday. Nvidia (NVDA) has risen 3.1% to $259.34, while Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) has advanced 1.3% to $114.92. Broadcom (AVGO), though, is off 0.9% at $312.25.

What about coronavirus? Well, it seems that the market just isn't that worried. Yes, Apple is down after a report raised concerns about the impact of delays at Foxconn on iPhone sales, but just 0.1% to $319.60. So not much worry.

And for now, there doesn’t seem to be much worry emanating from the chip makers themselves. “While several chip companies have noted that the coronavirus outbreak creates risk, there has not been any major semiconductor company so far, to our knowledge, that has confirmed any major impact to its business as yet. Memory spot prices appear to be holding fairly steady,” writes Nomura analyst David Wong. “Nevertheless, we continue to think that coronavirus might pose a risk to semiconductor sales in 2020.”

Just not yet.

