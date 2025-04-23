$AMD stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AMD stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,897,290,789 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AMD:
$AMD Insider Trading Activity
$AMD insiders have traded $AMD stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LISA T SU (Chair, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 156,496 shares for an estimated $22,422,108.
- FORREST EUGENE NORROD (EVP & GM DESG) sold 40,540 shares for an estimated $5,743,301
- MARK D PAPERMASTER (Chief Technology Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $3,425,361.
- PHILIP GUIDO (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 4,645 shares for an estimated $499,616
$AMD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,067 institutional investors add shares of $AMD stock to their portfolio, and 1,329 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 17,414,437 shares (-49.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,103,489,845
- FMR LLC removed 13,207,556 shares (-49.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,595,340,689
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 10,308,519 shares (-47.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,245,166,010
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 5,677,380 shares (-65.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $685,770,730
- UBS GROUP AG added 5,594,129 shares (+54.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $675,714,841
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 4,576,820 shares (-93.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $552,834,087
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK added 4,461,609 shares (+443.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $538,917,751
$AMD Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AMD stock 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 9 times. They made 9 purchases worth up to $135,000 on 04/09, 04/08, 01/21, 01/08, 11/25, 11/01 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $150,000 on 03/31, 03/05 and 0 sales.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $100,000 on 02/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
$AMD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMD in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/19/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/19/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025
- HSBC issued a "Reduce" rating on 01/08/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/30/2024
$AMD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMD recently. We have seen 19 analysts offer price targets for $AMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $160.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Vivek Arya from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $160.0 on 04/16/2025
- An analyst from Argus Research set a target price of $160.0 on 02/06/2025
- An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $130.0 on 02/05/2025
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $137.0 on 02/05/2025
- An analyst from KeyBanc set a target price of $140.0 on 02/05/2025
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $175.0 on 02/05/2025
- Suji Desilva from Roth Capital set a target price of $140.0 on 02/05/2025
