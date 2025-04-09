$AMD stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AMD stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,989,736,100 of trading volume.

$AMD Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AMD:

$AMD insiders have traded $AMD stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LISA T SU (Chair, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 156,496 shares for an estimated $22,422,108 .

. FORREST EUGENE NORROD (EVP & GM DESG) sold 40,540 shares for an estimated $5,743,301

MARK D PAPERMASTER (Chief Technology Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,500 shares for an estimated $1,754,674 .

. PHILIP GUIDO (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 4,645 shares for an estimated $499,616

$AMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,045 institutional investors add shares of $AMD stock to their portfolio, and 1,295 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AMD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMD stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $100,000 on 02/13.

on 02/13. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 7 times. They made 7 purchases worth up to $105,000 on 01/21, 01/08, 11/25, 11/01 and 0 sales.

on 01/21, 01/08, 11/25, 11/01 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$AMD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMD in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/19/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/19/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025

HSBC issued a "Reduce" rating on 01/08/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Positive" rating on 12/10/2024

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/30/2024

Susquehanna issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/28/2024

$AMD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMD recently. We have seen 18 analysts offer price targets for $AMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $155.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Argus Research set a target price of $160.0 on 02/06/2025

on 02/06/2025 An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $130.0 on 02/05/2025

on 02/05/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $137.0 on 02/05/2025

on 02/05/2025 An analyst from KeyBanc set a target price of $140.0 on 02/05/2025

on 02/05/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $175.0 on 02/05/2025

on 02/05/2025 Suji Desilva from Roth Capital set a target price of $140.0 on 02/05/2025

on 02/05/2025 An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $165.0 on 01/29/2025

