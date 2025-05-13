$AMD stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AMD stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,576,843,460 of trading volume.

$AMD Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AMD:

$AMD insiders have traded $AMD stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LISA T SU (Chair, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 76,496 shares for an estimated $10,912,739 .

. MARK D PAPERMASTER (Chief Technology Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $3,425,361 .

. PHILIP GUIDO (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 4,645 shares for an estimated $499,616

$AMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,117 institutional investors add shares of $AMD stock to their portfolio, and 1,432 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AMD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMD stock 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 9 times. They made 9 purchases worth up to $135,000 on 05/05, 04/09, 04/08, 01/21, 01/08, 11/25 and 0 sales.

on 05/05, 04/09, 04/08, 01/21, 01/08, 11/25 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 04/08, 01/13.

on 04/08, 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $150,000 on 03/31, 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 04/07.

on 03/31, 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/07. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $100,000 on 02/13.

$AMD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMD in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/19/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/19/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025

$AMD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMD recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $AMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $143.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $150.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Ben Reitzes from Melius Research set a target price of $110.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Ruben Roy from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $132.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Vivek Arya from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $160.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 An analyst from Argus Research set a target price of $160.0 on 02/06/2025

on 02/06/2025 An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $130.0 on 02/05/2025

on 02/05/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $137.0 on 02/05/2025

