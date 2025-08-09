AMD Shares Sink Despite Strong Growth. Is It Time to Buy the Dip?

Key Points AMD turned in mixed results, hurt by the Chinese export ban.

With the ban expected to be lifted, this should be a temporary headwind.

The company still has a huge opportunity in the inference market.

10 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices ›

After being a laggard to start the year, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has rallied strongly during the summer. However, its shares took a dip following the announcement of its second-quarter results, after earnings came in a bit light.

The stock now finds itself up about 30% year to date after the pullback, as of this writing.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Let's take a closer look to see if this decline is an opportunity to buy the stock.

Data center in focus

AMD's data center segment has been its biggest growth driver in recent quarters, but revenue rose just 14% in Q2 to $3.2 billion. The slowdown in growth largely stemmed from the company no longer being allowed to sell its MI308 graphics processing units (GPUs) in China during the quarter. This led to a year-over-year revenue decline in its artificial intelligence (AI) business. However, sales are expected to resume in the future once the U.S. government approves its export license to China.

Outside of China, the company said it saw solid progress with its MI300 and MI325 GPUs, with increasing adoption. Seven out of 10 of the top model builders and AI companies now use its GPUs. Meanwhile, AMD claimed with the launch of its MI355 GPU that it matches or exceeds the performance of Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) top B200 chip for both training and inference.

At the same time, AMD's central processing units (CPUs) continue to gain market share in the server space. Growth is also being driven by increasing demand for cloud and on-premises compute, and the investments being made in AI infrastructure.

AMD's client and gaming segment, which provides CPUs for computers and GPUs for gaming devices, saw revenue surge 69% in the quarter to $3.6 billion. The company saw strong CPU share gains during the quarter and was helped by strong sell-through for AMD-powered commercial notebooks. Meanwhile, it saw strong demand for its newly launched gaming GPUs, as well as an uptick in semi-custom chip revenue.

AMD's embedded segment, meanwhile, saw a 4% decline in revenue to $824 million. It expects sequential growth in the second half as demand improves across several key markets.

Overall, the company's revenue climbed by 32% to $7.69 billion. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS), however, plunged 30% to $0.48. Analysts were looking for EPS of $0.49 on sales of $7.42 billion, as compiled by LSEG. Note that its EPS was hurt by its $800 million inventory write-down related to Chinese export controls.

Looking ahead, AMD projected Q3 revenue to grow by 28% to $8.7 billion, plus or minus $300 million. The guidance does not include any potential revenue from MI308 shipments to China.

Should investors buy the dip?

The export restrictions on China impacted AMD's Q2 results, although given the comments from President Donald Trump, this headwind should go away in the future. With shipments to China not currently in Q3 guidance, there could be some upside if the company is allowed to begin shipping its GPUs to the country before quarter end.

Excluding China, which the company previously said would have a negative $700 million impact in Q2, its data center revenue would have grown about 39% by my calculations. That's solid, although a slowdown from Q1.

Still, AMD should have a big opportunity in the future as inference -- where it has a solid niche -- becomes a bigger part of the market. The company is also on track to introduce its M400 chip, which it is looking to compete with Nvidia's next-generation Rubin chip.

Turning to valuation, AMD stock trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 27.5 times 2026 analyst estimates. That's up significantly from where the stock traded at earlier this year, but if the company can become a meaningful player in the AI inference market, the stock could have a lot of upside in front of it.

As such, I think investors can dip a toe into the stock on its pullback.

Should you invest $1,000 in Advanced Micro Devices right now?

Before you buy stock in Advanced Micro Devices, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Advanced Micro Devices wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $636,563!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,108,033!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,047% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

Geoffrey Seiler has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.