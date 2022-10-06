AMD sees lower Q3 revenue as PC market slump worse than expected

US Markets
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Thursday provided third-quarter revenue estimates that fell well short of its previous forecast, citing lower-than-expected demand and significant inventory corrections across the personal computer market supply chain.

The company's shares fell 2.5% in after-market trading, dragging those of peers Nvidia Corp and Intel Corp .

"The PC market weakened significantly in the quarter," Chief Executive Officer Lisa Su said in a statement.

The company said it expects third-quarter revenue of about $5.6 billion. That compares with its forecast in August of $6.7 billion, plus or minus $200 million. (Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila) ((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: AMD OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 1)

