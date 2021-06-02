AMD Rolls Out Radeon RX 6000M Series Mobile Graphics Card

At Computex 2021, Advanced Micro Devices AMD launched its AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series mobile graphics card to augment laptop gaming experiences. The latest graphics solution is built on the AMD’s RDNA 2 gaming architecture and offers 1.5X improved performance compared with AMD RDNA architecture, per AMD estimates.

AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series mobile graphics also features AMD Infinity Cache that enables up to 96MB of last level data cache integration as well as lowers power consumption and latency.

AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series mobile graphics card features AMD Smart Access Memory which facilitates improved communication between Radeon GDDR6 graphics memory and Ryzen processors for selected AMD-powered laptops.

The new processors also feature AMD Fidelity FX, which is an open-source toolkit for game developers to augment visual effects. AMD Radeon Chill capability boosts battery-saving by adjusting frame rates by understanding “in-game movements”, according to the chipmaker.

The new series of mobile graphics solution also boasts DirectX Raytracing (DXR) and AMD SmartShift Technology.

AMD Radeon RX 6800M offers an impressive 1440p/120 frame per second (FPS) performance, while AMD Radeon RX 6700M GPU has 1440p/100 FPS per AMD’s estimates.

The Gaming Wave Presents Massive Opportunities

Per Mordor Intelligence Report, the worldwide GPU market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 13% from 2021 to 2026.

Owing to COVID-19 crisis and resultant shelter in place guidelines, there has been a huge spurt in video gaming activity including cloud gaming, worldwide. This is driving demand for gaming notebooks, laptops and desktops.

With global vaccine roll out being a tedious affair and reimposition of lockdown in several parts of the world due to the second wave of infections, it is likely to drive demand for gaming laptops and PCs.

Increasing proliferation of emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), and augmented and virtual reality (“AR/VR”) technologies for video gaming are also driving GPU demand.

These strong features are expected to drive uptake of AMD’s new Radeon processors amid increasing demand for GPU and in turn, will bolster the company’s top line in the upcoming days.

Notably, shares of AMD have returned 53.2% in past year compared with the industry’s rise of 57.7%.

Nonetheless, increasing expenses on product development amid stiff competition from the likes of NVIDIA NVDA are persistent concerns.

Other Announcements At Computex 2021

Also, at Computex 2021, AMD debuted AMD Advantage Design Framework and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR).

The chipmaker stated that AMD Advantage Design Framework will boost performance of mobile gaming. AMD collaborated with its PC partners across the globe to create the AMD Advantage Design Framework.

AMD added that AMD Advantage laptops will feature AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series Mobile Graphics, AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors and AMD Radeon Software. Further, AMD Advantage laptops will offer AMD smart technologies like AMD FreeSync Premium-certified displays, optimal thermal designs and fast NVME storage.

AMD also noted that many of the AMD Advantage gaming laptops are anticipated to be available in this year.

On the other hand, AMD FSR, which is an open-source solution, provides four quality settings to enable gamers to fine-tune performance and image quality according to their preferences, noted the chipmaker.

AMD FSR provides up to 2.5X greater performance (only for selected gaming titles) in “Performance” mode when compared with native resolution gaming as per AMD estimates.

