AMD revenue forecast disappoints on PC, data center weakness

adds shares, background, client segment revenue

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chip designer Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O on Tuesday forecast fourth-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates, saying a slowing PC market and data center business would weigh on its sales.

Shares of the company fell 3% in trading after the bell.

AMD, which makes CPUs and graphics processors for PCs, was hit hard when inflation roiled consumer demand for laptops and other gadgets, prompting electronics makers to cut orders for its chips.

That led AMD to lower its forecast for third-quarter revenue by about $1 billion last month.

According to Counterpoint Research, PC shipments will decline 13% this year. They fell 19.5% in the third quarter, according to research firm Gartner.

Moreover, weaker cloud spending signaled by a slowdown at tech companies including Amazon.com AMZN.O, Microsoft MSFT.O and Intel INTC.O have also raised concerns for the data center market.

More and more chip makers including Taiwan's TSMC 2330.TW, Micron Technology MU.O and Texas Instruments TXN.O have pointed to slowing demand, fanning fears of a deep semiconductor industry downturn next year.

The company expects current-quarter revenue to be $5.5 billion, plus or minus $300 million. Analysts on average expect revenue to be $5.85 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue at its client segment, which includes chips for desktops, fell 40% to $1 billion during the third quarter.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Devika Syamnath)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.