AMD Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Performance with 36% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth

AMD reported $7.4 billion in Q1 2025 revenue, reflecting a 36% year-over-year increase, driven by data center and AI growth.

AMD reported strong financial results for Q1 2025, with revenues reaching $7.4 billion, a 36% year-over-year increase. The company achieved a gross margin of 50% and a net income of $709 million, translating to diluted earnings per share of $0.44, marking a significant rise from the previous year. Non-GAAP figures reflect even stronger performance, with an operating income of $1.8 billion and net income of $1.6 billion. CEO Dr. Lisa Su attributed this growth to robust sales in data centers and AI, as well as the success of new product lines, despite challenging macroeconomic conditions. The data center segment generated $3.7 billion in revenue, primarily from AMD EPYC CPUs and GPUs, while client revenues surged due to the popularity of the new Zen 5 processors. Looking ahead, AMD anticipates similar revenue in Q2 2025, despite potential impacts from new export controls.

Potential Positives

First quarter revenue reached $7.4 billion, marking a 36% increase year-over-year.

Net income surged to $709 million, a 476% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

Acquisition of ZT Systems positioned AMD to address a significant $500 billion data center AI accelerator opportunity by 2028.

AMD expanded strategic partnerships to enhance its AI solutions and continue investment in R&D for future growth.

Potential Negatives

Despite overall revenue growth, the quarter saw a 3% decline in revenue compared to the previous quarter.

The gross margin decreased by 1 percentage point from the previous quarter, indicating potential cost pressures.

AMD anticipates inventory and related reserves charges of approximately $800 million due to new export controls, which will significantly impact its non-GAAP gross margin outlook.

FAQ

What were AMD's Q1 2025 financial results?

AMD reported Q1 2025 revenue of $7.4 billion, a gross margin of 50%, and a net income of $709 million.

How much revenue did AMD grow year-over-year?

AMD's revenue grew by 36% year-over-year in Q1 2025, up from $5.5 billion in Q1 2024.

What is the outlook for AMD in Q2 2025?

AMD expects Q2 2025 revenue to be approximately $7.4 billion, plus or minus $300 million.

Which AMD segments saw significant growth?

The Data Center segment revenue grew by 57% year-over-year, primarily from AMD EPYC CPU and Instinct GPU sales.

What strategic moves did AMD announce recently?

AMD acquired ZT Systems and expanded partnerships to enhance its AI capabilities and developer tools.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025. First quarter revenue was $7.4 billion, gross margin was 50%, operating income was $806 million, net income was $709 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.44. On a non-GAAP



(





*)



basis, gross margin was 54%, operating income was $1.8 billion, net income was $1.6 billion and diluted earnings per share was $0.96.





“We delivered an outstanding start to 2025 as year-over-year growth accelerated for the fourth consecutive quarter driven by strength in our core businesses and expanding data center and AI momentum,” said Dr. Lisa Su, AMD chair and CEO. “Despite the dynamic macro and regulatory environment, our first quarter results and second quarter outlook highlight the strength of our differentiated product portfolio and consistent execution positioning us well for strong growth in 2025.”





“We grew first quarter revenue 36% year-over-year and delivered significant earnings leverage as our business gains scale,” said AMD EVP, CFO and Treasurer Jean Hu. “We continue to invest in R&D and go-to-market initiatives, positioning the company for long-term growth and value creation for our shareholders.”







GAAP Quarterly Financial Results

















Q1 2025









Q1 2024









Y/Y









Q4 2024









Q/Q











Revenue ($M)





$7,438





$5,473





Up 36%





$7,658





Down 3%









Gross profit ($M)





$3,736





$2,560





Up 46%





$3,882





Down 4%









Gross margin





50%





47%





Up 3 ppts





51%





Down 1 ppt









Operating expenses ($M)





$2,930





$2,524





Up 16%





$3,011





Down 3%









Operating income ($M)





$806





$36





Up 2,139%





$871





Down 7%









Operating margin





11%





1%





Up 10 ppts





11%





Flat









Net income ($M)





$709





$123





Up 476%





$482





Up 47%









Diluted earnings per share





$0.44





$0.07





Up 529%





$0.29





Up 52%















Non-GAAP(*) Quarterly Financial Results

















Q1 2025









Q1 2024









Y/Y









Q4 2024









Q/Q











Revenue ($M)





$7,438





$5,473





Up 36%





$7,658





Down 3%









Gross profit ($M)





$3,992





$2,861





Up 40%





$4,140





Down 4%









Gross margin





54%





52%





Up 2 ppts





54%





Flat









Operating expenses ($M)





$2,213





$1,728





Up 28%





$2,114





Up 5%









Operating income ($M)





$1,779





$1,133





Up 57%





$2,026





Down 12%









Operating margin





24%





21%





Up 3 ppts





26%





Down 2 ppts









Net income ($M)





$1,566





$1,013





Up 55%





$1,777





Down 12%









Diluted earnings per share





$0.96





$0.62





Up 55%





$1.09





Down 12%















Segment Summary









Data Center segment revenue in the quarter was $3.7 billion, up 57% year-over-year primarily driven by growth in AMD EPYC™ CPU and AMD Instinct™ GPU sales.



Data Center segment revenue in the quarter was $3.7 billion, up 57% year-over-year primarily driven by growth in AMD EPYC™ CPU and AMD Instinct™ GPU sales.



Client and Gaming segment revenue in the quarter was $2.9 billion, up 28% year-over-year. Client revenue was $2.3 billion, up 68% year-over-year primarily driven by strong demand for the latest “Zen 5” AMD Ryzen™ processors and a richer mix. Gaming revenue was $647 million, down 30% year-over-year primarily due to a decrease in semi-custom revenue.



Client and Gaming segment revenue in the quarter was $2.9 billion, up 28% year-over-year. Client revenue was $2.3 billion, up 68% year-over-year primarily driven by strong demand for the latest “Zen 5” AMD Ryzen™ processors and a richer mix. Gaming revenue was $647 million, down 30% year-over-year primarily due to a decrease in semi-custom revenue.



Embedded segment revenue in the quarter was $823 million, down 3% year-over-year as demand in end markets remained mixed.













Recent PR Highlights









Current Outlook







AMD’s outlook statements are based on current expectations. The following statements are forward-looking and actual results could differ materially depending on market conditions and the factors set forth under “Cautionary Statement” below.









For the second quarter of 2025, AMD expects revenue to be approximately $7.4 billion, plus or minus $300 million. Non-GAAP gross margin is estimated to be 43% inclusive of approximately $800 million in charges for inventory and related reserves due to the new export controls as previously disclosed in AMD’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on April 16, 2025. Excluding this charge, non-GAAP gross margin would be approximately 54%.







AMD Teleconference







AMD will hold a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) today to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial earnings results. AMD will provide a real-time audio broadcast of the teleconference on the



Investor Relations



page of its website at



www.amd.com



.



















RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES













(in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended





















March 29,









2025













December 28,









2024













March 30,









2024













GAAP gross profit













$









3,736

















$









3,882

















$









2,560



















GAAP gross margin





















50













%





















51













%





















47













%













Stock-based compensation













5

















6

















6













Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles













251

















252

















230













Inventory loss at contract manufacturer



(2)















—

















—

















65















Non-GAAP gross profit













$









3,992

















$









4,140

















$









2,861



















Non-GAAP gross margin





















54













%





















54













%





















52













%















































GAAP operating expenses







(4)















$









2,930

















$









3,011

















$









2,524



















GAAP operating expenses/revenue %





















39













%





















39













%





















46













%













Stock-based compensation













359

















333

















365













Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles













316

















332

















392













Acquisition-related and other costs



(1)















42

















46

















39













Restructuring charges



(3)















—

















186

















—















Non-GAAP operating expenses







(4)















$









2,213

















$









2,114

















$









1,728



















Non-GAAP operating expenses/revenue %





















30













%





















28













%





















32













%















































GAAP operating income













$









806

















$









871

















$









36



















GAAP operating margin





















11













%





















11













%





















1













%













Stock-based compensation













364

















339

















371













Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles













567

















584

















622













Acquisition-related and other costs



(1)















42

















46

















39













Inventory loss at contract manufacturer



(2)















—

















—

















65













Restructuring charges



(3)















—

















186

















—















Non-GAAP operating income













$









1,779

















$









2,026

















$









1,133



















Non-GAAP operating margin





















24













%





















26













%





















21













%



































Three Months Ended





















March 29,









2025













December 28,









2024













March 30,









2024













GAAP net income / earnings per share













$









709

















$









0.44

















$









482

















$









0.29

















$









123

















$









0.07















(Gains) losses on equity investments, net













2

















—

















—

















—

















3

















—













Stock-based compensation













364

















0.22

















339

















0.21

















371

















0.23













Equity income in investee













(7





)













—

















(12





)













(0.01





)













(7





)













—













Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles













567

















0.35

















584

















0.36

















622

















0.38













Acquisition-related and other costs



(1)















42

















0.03

















46

















0.03

















39

















0.02













Inventory loss at contract manufacturer



(2)















—

















—

















—

















—

















65

















0.04













Restructuring charges



(3)















—

















—

















186

















0.11

















—

















—













Income tax provision













(111





)













(0.08





)













152

















0.10

















(203





)













(0.12





)











Non-GAAP net income / earnings per share













$









1,566

















$









0.96

















$









1,777

















$









1.09

















$









1,013

















$









0.62

























































































































(1) Acquisition-related and other costs primarily include transaction costs, purchase price fair value adjustments, certain compensation charges, contract termination costs and workforce rebalancing charges.









(2) Inventory loss at contract manufacturer is related to an incident at a third-party contract manufacturing facility.









(3) Restructuring charges are related to the 2024 Restructuring Plan which comprised of employee severance charges and non-cash asset impairments.









(4) Effective first quarter of 2025, licensing gain amounts were reclassified against Marketing, general and administrative expenses as the amounts were immaterial.









About AMD







For more than 55 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD)



website



,



blog



,



LinkedIn



and



X



pages.







Cautionary Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) such as, the features, functionality, performance, availability, timing and expected benefits of future AMD products; AMD’s ability to deliver strong growth in 2025 based on AMD’s differentiated product portfolio and consistent execution; AMD’s ability to position itself for long-term growth and value creation; potential benefits of the acquisition of ZT Systems, including the data center AI accelerator opportunity in 2028; AMD’s expected second quarter 2025 financial outlook, including revenue and non-GAAP gross margin; and the expected impact of the new export licensing requirement on AMD, including on its revenues, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are commonly identified by words such as "would," "may," "expects," "believes," "plans," "intends," "projects" and other terms with similar meaning. Investors are cautioned that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations, speak only as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Such statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond AMD’s control, that could cause actual results and other future events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, without limitation, the following: impact of government actions and regulations such as export regulations, tariffs and trade protection measures, and licensing requirements; Intel Corporation’s dominance of the microprocessor market and its aggressive business practices; Nvidia’s dominance in the graphics processing unit market and its aggressive business practices; competitive markets in which AMD’s products are sold; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; market conditions of the industries in which AMD products are sold; AMD's ability to introduce products on a timely basis with expected features and performance levels; loss of a significant customer; economic and market uncertainty; quarterly and seasonal sales patterns; AMD's ability to adequately protect its technology or other intellectual property; unfavorable currency exchange rate fluctuations; ability of third party manufacturers to manufacture AMD's products on a timely basis in sufficient quantities and using competitive technologies; availability of essential equipment, materials, substrates or manufacturing processes; ability to achieve expected manufacturing yields for AMD’s products; AMD's ability to generate revenue from its semi-custom SoC products; potential security vulnerabilities; potential security incidents including IT outages, data loss, data breaches and cyberattacks; uncertainties involving the ordering and shipment of AMD’s products; AMD’s reliance on third-party intellectual property to design and introduce new products; AMD's reliance on third-party companies for design, manufacture and supply of motherboards, software, memory and other computer platform components; AMD's reliance on Microsoft and other software vendors' support to design and develop software to run on AMD’s products; AMD’s reliance on third-party distributors and add-in-board partners; impact of modification or interruption of AMD’s internal business processes and information systems; compatibility of AMD’s products with some or all industry-standard software and hardware; costs related to defective products; efficiency of AMD's supply chain; AMD's ability to rely on third party supply-chain logistics functions; AMD’s ability to effectively control sales of its products on the gray market; long-term impact of climate change on AMD’s business; AMD’s ability to realize its deferred tax assets; potential tax liabilities; current and future claims and litigation; impact of environmental laws, conflict minerals related provisions and other laws or regulations; evolving expectations from governments, investors, customers and other stakeholders regarding corporate responsibility matters; issues related to the responsible use of AI; restrictions imposed by agreements governing AMD’s notes, the guarantees of Xilinx’s notes, the revolving credit agreement and the ZT Systems credit agreement; impact of acquisitions, joint ventures and/or strategic investments on AMD’s business and AMD’s ability to integrate acquired businesses, including ZT Systems; AMD’s ability to sell the ZT Systems manufacturing business; impact of any impairment of the combined company’s assets; political, legal and economic risks and natural disasters; future impairments of technology license purchases; AMD’s ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; and AMD’s stock price volatility. Investors are urged to review in detail the risks and uncertainties in AMD’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to AMD’s most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.









(*)









In this earnings press release, in addition to GAAP financial results, AMD has provided non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses/revenue%, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. AMD uses a normalized tax rate in its computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision to provide better consistency across the reporting periods. For fiscal 2025, AMD used a non-GAAP tax rate of 13%, which excludes the tax impact of pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments. AMD also provided adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and free cash flow margin as supplemental non-GAAP measures of its performance. These items are defined in the footnotes to the selected corporate data tables provided at the end of this earnings press release. AMD is providing these financial measures because it believes this non-GAAP presentation makes it easier for investors to compare its operating results for current and historical periods and also because AMD believes it assists investors in comparing AMD’s performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that it does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance and for the other reasons described in the footnotes to the selected data tables. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this earnings press release should be viewed in addition to and not as a substitute for or superior to AMD’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read only in conjunction with AMD’s Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures referenced are reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the data tables in this earnings press release. This earnings press release also contains forward-looking non-GAAP gross margin concerning AMD’s financial outlook, which is based on current expectations as of May 6, 2025, and assumptions and beliefs that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Adjustments to arrive at the GAAP gross margin outlook typically include stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition-related and other costs. The timing and impact of such adjustments are dependent on future events that are typically uncertain or outside of AMD's control, therefore, a reconciliation to equivalent GAAP measures is not practicable at this time. AMD undertakes no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise its outlook statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.













©2025 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, 3D V-Cache, Alveo, AMD Instinct, EPYC, FidelityFX, Kria, Radeon, Ryzen, Threadripper, Ultrascale+, Versal, Zynq, and combinations thereof, are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.































ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(Millions except per share amounts and percentages) (Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended

















March 29,





2025









December 28,





2024









March 30,





2024









Net revenue









$





7,438













$





7,658













$





5,473













Cost of sales













3,451

















3,524

















2,683













Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles













251

















252

















230













Total cost of sales













3,702

















3,776

















2,913













Gross profit













3,736

















3,882

















2,560













Gross margin













50





%













51





%













47





%









Research and development













1,728

















1,712

















1,525













Marketing, general and administrative













886

















781

















607













Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles













316

















332

















392













Restructuring charges













—

















186

















—













Total operating expenses













2,930

















3,011

















2,524













Operating income













806

















871

















36













Interest expense













(20





)













(19





)













(25





)









Other income (expense), net













39

















37

















53













Income before income taxes and equity income













825

















889

















64













Income tax provision (benefit)













123

















419

















(52





)









Equity income in investee













7

















12

















7













Net income









$





709













$





482













$





123













Earnings per share

































Basic









$





0.44













$





0.30













$





0.08













Diluted









$





0.44













$





0.29













$





0.07













Shares used in per share calculation

































Basic













1,620

















1,623

















1,617













Diluted













1,626

















1,634

















1,639







































































ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(Millions)



















March 29,





2025









December 28,





2024

















(Unaudited)



















ASSETS





























Current assets:



























Cash and cash equivalents









$





6,049













$





3,787













Short-term investments













1,261

















1,345













Accounts receivable, net













5,443

















6,192













Inventories













6,416

















5,734













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













2,426

















1,991















Total current assets















21,595

















19,049













Property and equipment, net













1,921

















1,802













Goodwill













24,839

















24,839













Acquisition-related intangibles, net













18,363

















18,930













Deferred tax assets













845

















688













Other non-current assets













3,987

















3,918















Total Assets











$





71,550













$





69,226







































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Current liabilities:



























Accounts payable









$





2,206













$





2,466













Accrued liabilities













3,876

















4,260













Short-term borrowings













947

















—













Other current liabilities













674

















555















Total current liabilities















7,703

















7,281













Long-term debt













3,217

















1,721













Long-term operating lease liabilities













567

















491













Deferred tax liabilities













343

















349













Other long-term liabilities













1,839

















1,816







































Stockholders' equity:



























Capital stock:

























Common stock, par value $0.01













17

















17













Additional paid-in capital













61,730

















61,362













Treasury stock, at cost













(6,899





)













(6,106





)









Retained earnings













3,073

















2,364













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(40





)













(69





)











Total stockholders' equity















57,881

















57,568















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











$





71,550













$





69,226























































ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(Millions) (Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended

















March 29,





2025









March 30,





2024









Cash flows from operating activities:

























Net income









$





709













$





123













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

























Depreciation and amortization













175

















162













Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles













567

















622













Stock-based compensation













364

















371













Deferred income taxes













(167





)













(66





)









Inventory loss at contract manufacturer













—

















65













Other













39

















4













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

























Accounts receivable, net













748

















913













Inventories













(682





)













(368





)









Prepaid expenses and other assets













(237





)













(919





)









Accounts payable













(289





)













(561





)









Accrued and other liabilities













(288





)













175













Net cash provided by operating activities













939

















521













Cash flows from investing activities:

























Purchases of property and equipment













(212





)













(142





)









Purchases of short-term investments













(304





)













(433





)









Proceeds from maturity of short-term investments













365

















441













Proceeds from sale of short-term investments













33

















2













Purchases of strategic investments













(239





)













(4





)









Other













—

















1













Net cash used in investing activities













(357





)













(135





)









Cash flows from financing activities:

























Proceeds from long-term debt issuance, net of issuance costs













1,494

















—













Proceeds from commercial paper issuance, net of discount













947

















—













Proceeds from sales of common stock through employee equity plans













4

















5













Repurchases of common stock













(749





)













(4





)









Stock repurchases for tax withholding on employee equity plans













(30





)













(129





)









Other













—

















(1





)









Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities













1,666

















(129





)









Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash













2,248

















257













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period













3,811

















3,933













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period









$





6,059













$





4,190























































ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.









SELECTED CORPORATE DATA









(Millions) (Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended

















March 29,





2025









December 28,





2024









March 30,





2024











Segment and Disaggregated Revenue Information







(









1)







































Net Revenue:



































Data Center Segment









$





3,674













$





3,859













$





2,337













Client and Gaming Segment

































Client













2,294

















2,313

















1,368













Gaming













647

















563

















922













Total Client and Gaming













2,941

















2,876

















2,290













Embedded Segment













823

















923

















846















Total net revenue











$





7,438













$





7,658













$





5,473















































Operating Income (Loss):



































Data Center Segment









$





932













$





1,157













$





541













Client and Gaming Segment













496

















496

















237













Embedded Segment













328

















362

















342













All other













(950





)













(1,144





)













(1,084





)











Total operating income











$





806













$





871













$





36















































Other Data



































Capital expenditures









$





212













$





208













$





142













Adjusted EBITDA



(2)











$





1,954













$





2,212













$





1,295













Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments









$





7,310













$





5,132













$





6,035













Free cash flow



(3)











$





727













$





1,091













$





379













Total assets









$





71,550













$





69,226













$





67,895













Total debt









$





4,164













$





1,721













$





2,468







































































(1) The Company operates as three operating segments, Data Center, Client and Gaming, and Embedded segments.













The Data Center segment primarily includes Artificial Intelligence (AI) accelerators, server microprocessors (CPUs), graphics processing units (GPUs), accelerated processing units (APUs), data processing units (DPUs), Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), Smart Network Interface Cards (SmartNICs) and Adaptive System-on-Chip (SoC) products for data centers.













The Client and Gaming segment primarily includes CPUs, APUs, and chipsets for desktops and notebooks, and discrete GPUs, semi-custom SoC products and development services.













The Embedded segment primarily includes embedded CPUs, GPUs, APUs, FPGAs, System on Modules (SOMs), and Adaptive SoC products.













From time to time, the Company may also sell or license portions of its IP portfolio.













All Other category primarily includes certain expenses and credits that are not allocated to any of the operating segments, such as amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, employee stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related and other costs, inventory loss at contract manufacturer and restructuring charges.









(2) Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA





















Three Months Ended













(Millions) (Unaudited)











March 29, 2025









December 28, 2024









March 30, 2024









GAAP net income









$





709













$





482













$





123













Interest expense













20

















19

















25













Other (income) expense, net













(39





)













(37





)













(53





)









Income tax provision (benefit)













123

















419

















(52





)









Equity income in investee













(7





)













(12





)













(7





)









Stock-based compensation













364

















339

















371













Depreciation and amortization













175

















186

















162













Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles













567

















584

















622













Inventory loss at contract manufacturer













—

















—

















65













Acquisition-related and other costs













42

















46

















39













Restructuring charges













—

















186

















—













Adjusted EBITDA









$





1,954













$





2,212













$





1,295







































































The Company presents “Adjusted EBITDA” as a supplemental measure of its performance. Adjusted EBITDA for the Company is determined by adjusting GAAP net income for interest expense, other (income) expense, net, income tax provision (benefit), equity income in investee, stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, inventory loss at contract manufacturer, acquisition-related and other costs, and restructuring charges. The Company calculates and presents Adjusted EBITDA because management believes it is of importance to investors and lenders in relation to its overall capital structure and its ability to borrow additional funds. In addition, the Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because it believes this measure assists investors in comparing its performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that the Company does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance. The Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may or may not be consistent with the calculation of this measure by other companies in the same industry. Investors should not view Adjusted EBITDA as an alternative to the GAAP operating measure of net income or GAAP liquidity measures of cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities that can affect cash flows.









(3) Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow



















Three Months Ended











(Millions except percentages) (Unaudited)











March 29, 2025









December 28, 2024









March 30, 2024









GAAP net cash provided by operating activities









$





939













$





1,299













$





521















Operating cash flow margin %

















13









%

















17









%

















10









%











Purchases of property and equipment













(212





)













(208





)













(142





)









Free cash flow









$





727













$





1,091













$





379















Free cash flow margin %

















10









%

















14









%

















7









%





































































The Company also presents free cash flow as a supplemental Non-GAAP measure of its performance. Free cash flow is determined by adjusting GAAP net cash provided by operating activities for capital expenditures, and free cash flow margin % is free cash flow expressed as a percentage of the Company's net revenue. The Company calculates and communicates free cash flow in the financial earnings press release because management believes it is of importance to investors to understand the nature of these cash flows. The Company’s calculation of free cash flow may or may not be consistent with the calculation of this measure by other companies in the same industry. Investors should not view free cash flow as an alternative to GAAP liquidity measures of cash flows from operating activities.









Media Contact:









Drew Prairie







AMD Communications





512-602-4425







drew.prairie@amd.com













Investor Contact:









Liz Stine







AMD Investor Relations





720-652-3965







liz.stine@amd.com





