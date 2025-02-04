AMD Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

AMD reported record Q4 revenue of $7.7 billion, with strong growth in the Data Center segment for 2024.

AMD reported record financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, with fourth-quarter revenue reaching $7.7 billion and annual revenue totaling $25.8 billion, representing a 14% increase year-over-year. The company achieved a gross margin of 51% for the quarter and 49% for the year. Non-GAAP results showed even stronger performance, with fourth-quarter operating income hitting $2 billion and diluted earnings per share of $1.09. The data center segment saw significant growth, nearly doubling in revenue, while the client segment grew 52% for the year, driven by robust demand for AMD Ryzen processors. However, revenue from the gaming segment and the embedded segment declined due to lower demand and inventory normalization. Looking ahead to 2025, AMD anticipates continued growth fueled by its strong product portfolio and increasing demand for high-performance computing solutions.

Record revenue of $7.7 billion in Q4 2024, which is a 24% year-over-year increase.

2024 marked AMD's highest annual revenue at $25.8 billion, up 14% compared to 2023.

Strong growth in the Data Center segment, with a nearly 94% increase in annual revenue, driven by EPYC and Instinct processor adoption.

Non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.09 for Q4 2024 represents a 42% increase from the prior year.

Net income for Q4 2024 decreased by 28% year-over-year, indicating potential challenges in profitability despite overall revenue growth.

Diluted earnings per share for Q4 2024 fell by 29% compared to the previous year, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's earning capacity.

Gaming segment revenue significantly declined by 59% year-over-year, which could signal weaknesses in this area of the business and affect future revenue growth prospects.

What were AMD's Q4 2024 financial results?

AMD reported Q4 2024 revenue of $7.7 billion, a gross margin of 51%, and net income of $482 million.

How did AMD perform in 2024 compared to 2023?

AMD achieved record revenue of $25.8 billion in 2024, up 14% from 2023, with net income increasing by 92%.

What drove AMD's strong growth in the Data Center segment?

The Data Center segment's growth was primarily fueled by increased EPYC processor adoption and AMD Instinct GPU sales.

What is AMD's outlook for Q1 2025?

AMD expects Q1 2025 revenue around $7.1 billion, indicating approximately 30% year-over-year growth.

How is AMD investing in AI for future growth?

AMD is aggressively investing in AI and innovation, including partnerships to enhance AI infrastructure and software solutions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024. Fourth quarter revenue was a record $7.7 billion, gross margin was 51%, operating income was $871 million, net income was $482 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.29. On a non-GAAP



basis, gross margin was 54%, operating income was a record $2.0 billion, net income was a record $1.8 billion and diluted earnings per share was $1.09.





For the full year 2024, AMD reported record revenue of $25.8 billion, gross margin of 49%, operating income of $1.9 billion, net income of $1.6 billion, and diluted earnings per share of $1.00. On a non-GAAP



basis, gross margin was a record 53%, operating income was $6.1 billion, net income was $5.4 billion and diluted earnings per share was $3.31.





“2024 was a transformative year for AMD as we delivered record annual revenue and strong earnings growth,” said AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su. “Data Center segment annual revenue nearly doubled as EPYC processor adoption accelerated and we delivered more than $5 billion of AMD Instinct accelerator revenue. Looking into 2025, we see clear opportunities for continued growth based on the strength of our product portfolio and growing demand for high-performance and adaptive computing.”





“We closed 2024 with a strong fourth quarter, delivering record revenue up 24% year-over-year, and accelerated earnings expansion while investing aggressively in AI and innovation to position us for long-term growth and value creation,” said AMD EVP, CFO and Treasurer Jean Hu.







GAAP Quarterly Financial Results

















Q4 2024









Q4 2023









Y/Y









Q3 2024









Q/Q











Revenue ($M)





$7,658





$6,168





Up 24%





$6,819





Up 12%









Gross profit ($M)





$3,882





$2,911





Up 33%





$3,419





Up 14%









Gross margin





51%





47%





Up 4 ppts





50%





Up 1%









Operating expenses ($M)





$3,022





$2,575





Up 17%





$2,709





Up 12%









Operating income ($M)





$871





$342





Up 155%





$724





Up 20%









Operating margin





11%





6%





Up 5 ppts





11%





Flat









Net income ($M)





$482





$667





Down 28%





$771





Down 37%









Diluted earnings per share





$0.29





$0.41





Down 29%





$0.47





Down 38%











Non-GAAP(*) Quarterly Financial Results

















Q4 2024









Q4 2023









Y/Y









Q3 2024









Q/Q











Revenue ($M)





$7,658





$6,168





Up 24%





$6,819





Up 12%









Gross profit ($M)





$4,140





$3,133





Up 32%





$3,657





Up 13%









Gross margin





54%





51%





Up 3 ppts





54%





Flat









Operating expenses ($M)





$2,125





$1,727





Up 23%





$1,956





Up 9%









Operating income ($M)





$2,026





$1,412





Up 43%





$1,715





Up 18%









Operating margin





26%





23%





Up 3 ppts





25%





Up 1 ppt









Net income ($M)





$1,777





$1,249





Up 42%





$1,504





Up 18%









Diluted earnings per share





$1.09





$0.77





Up 42%





$0.92





Up 18%











Annual Financial Results

















GAAP









(*)



















2024









2023









Y/Y









2024









2023









Y/Y











Revenue ($M)





$25,785





$22,680





Up 14%





$25,785





$22,680





Up 14%









Gross profit ($M)





$12,725





$10,460





Up 22%





$13,759





$11,436





Up 20%









Gross margin %





49%





46%





Up 3 ppts





53%





50%





Up 3 ppts









Operating expenses ($M)





$10,873





$10,093





Up 8%





$7,669





$6,616





Up 16%









Operating income ($M)





$1,900





$401





Up 374%





$6,138





$4,854





Up 26%









Operating margin %





7%





2%





Up 5 ppts





24%





21%





Up 3 ppts









Net income ($M)





$1,641





$854





Up 92%





$5,420





$4,302





Up 26%









Diluted earnings per share





$1.00





$0.53





Up 89%





$3.31





$2.65





Up 25%











Segment Summary









Data Center segment revenue in the quarter was a record $3.9 billion, up 69% year-over-year primarily driven by the strong ramp of AMD Instinct™ GPU shipments and growth in AMD EPYC™ CPU sales.





For 2024, Data Center segment revenue was a record $12.6 billion, an increase of 94% compared to the prior year, driven by growth in both AMD Instinct and EPYC processors.







Data Center segment revenue in the quarter was a record $3.9 billion, up 69% year-over-year primarily driven by the strong ramp of AMD Instinct™ GPU shipments and growth in AMD EPYC™ CPU sales.



Client segment revenue in the quarter was a record $2.3 billion, up 58% year-over-year primarily driven by strong demand for AMD Ryzen™ processors.





Client segment revenue in the quarter was a record $2.3 billion, up 58% year-over-year primarily driven by strong demand for AMD Ryzen™ processors.



Gaming segment revenue in the quarter was $563 million, down 59% year-over-year, primarily due to a decrease in semi-custom revenue.





Gaming segment revenue in the quarter was $563 million, down 59% year-over-year, primarily due to a decrease in semi-custom revenue.



Embedded segment revenue in the quarter was $923 million, down 13% year-over-year, as end market demand continues to be mixed.





Embedded segment revenue in the quarter was $923 million, down 13% year-over-year, as end market demand continues to be mixed.







Recent PR Highlights









AMD continues expanding its partnerships to deliver highly performant AI infrastructure at scale:





IBM announced plans to



deploy



AMD Instinct MI300X accelerators to power generative AI and HPC applications on IBM Cloud.





Vultr and AMD



announced



a strategic collaboration to leverage AMD Instinct MI300X accelerators and AMD ROCm™ open software to power Vultr’s cloud infrastructure for enterprise AI development and deployment.





Aleph Alpha



announced



that it will leverage AMD Instinct MI300 Series accelerators and ROCm software to enable its tokenizer-free LLM architecture, a new approach to generative AI that aims to simplify the development of sovereign AI solutions for governments and enterprises.





Fujitsu and AMD



announced



a strategic partnership to develop more sustainable computing infrastructure to accelerate open source AI.





AMD continues expanding its partnerships to deliver highly performant AI infrastructure at scale:







AMD is accelerating its AI software roadmap to deliver a robust open AI stack for the ecosystem:





AMD



released



ROCm 6.3 with numerous performance enhancements enabling faster inferencing on AMD Instinct accelerators as well as additional compiler tools and libraries.





AMD



shared



an update on its 2025 plans for the ROCm software stack to enable easier adoption of and improved out of box support for both inferencing and training applications.







AMD is accelerating its AI software roadmap to deliver a robust open AI stack for the ecosystem:



Dell and AMD



announced



Dell and AMD announced that AMD Ryzen AI PRO processors will power new Dell Pro notebook and desktop PCs, bringing exceptional battery life, on-device AI, Copilot+ experiences and dependable productivity to enterprise users. For the first time, Dell will offer a full portfolio of commercial PCs based on Ryzen processors, marking a significant milestone in the companies’ collaboration.



AMD



expanded



its broad consumer and commercial AI PC portfolio:





New AMD Ryzen AI Max and Ryzen AI Max PRO Series processors deliver workstation-level performance and next-gen AI performance for gaming, content creation and complex AI-accelerated workloads.





Expanded Ryzen AI 300 and Ryzen AI 300 PRO Series processors bring premium AI capabilities to mainstream and entry-level notebooks, as well as enhanced security, manageability and support for Microsoft Copilot+ experiences tailored for business users.





Additional Ryzen 200 and Ryzen 200 PRO Series processors offer incredible AI experiences, performance and battery life for everyday users and professionals.





AMD expanded its broad consumer and commercial AI PC portfolio:



AMD extended its leadership in high performance computing (HPC), enabling the most powerful and many of the most energy efficient supercomputers in the world:





The El Capitan supercomputer at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory



became



the second AMD supercomputer to surpass the exascale barrier, placing #1 on the latest Top500 list.





The



Hunter supercomputer



at the High-Performance Computing Center of the University of Stuttgart (HLRS), powered by AMD Instinct MI300A APUs, began service, delivering HPC and AI resources for scientists, researchers, industry and the public sector.





AMD EPYC processors and AMD Instinct accelerators



power



AMD extended its leadership in high performance computing (HPC), enabling the most powerful and many of the most energy efficient supercomputers in the world:



AMD powers incredible experiences for gamers across a broad range of devices:





At CES 2025, AMD



announced



new AMD Ryzen 9000X3D, Ryzen Z2 and Ryzen 9000HX processors, extending its leadership in desktop, mobile and handheld gaming.





AMD



shared



AMD powers incredible experiences for gamers across a broad range of devices:



AMD continues to deliver leadership compute performance and capabilities at the edge with an expanded portfolio of solutions:





New



AMD Versal™ Gen 2



portfolio with next-generation interface and memory technologies for data-intensive applications in the data center, communications, test and measurement and aerospace and defense markets.







AMD Versal RF Series



adaptive SoCs, combining high-resolution radio frequency data converters, dedicated DSP hard IP, AI engines and programmable logic in a single chip.





Vodafone and AMD



announced



AMD continues to deliver leadership compute performance and capabilities at the edge with an expanded portfolio of solutions:







Current Outlook







AMD’s outlook statements are based on current expectations. The following statements are forward-looking and actual results could differ materially depending on market conditions and the factors set forth under “Cautionary Statement” below.





For the first quarter of 2025, AMD expects revenue to be approximately $7.1 billion, plus or minus $300 million. At the mid-point of the revenue range, this represents year-over-year growth of approximately 30% and a sequential decline of approximately 7%. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 54%.







AMD Teleconference







AMD will hold a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) today to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. AMD will provide a real-time audio broadcast of the teleconference on the



Investor Relations



page of its website at



www.amd.com



.







RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES









(in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended













Year Ended

















December 28,









2024













September 28,









2024













December 30,









2023













December 28,









2024













December 30,









2023













GAAP gross profit









$









3,882

















$









3,419

















$









2,911

















$









12,725

















$









10,460

















GAAP gross margin















51













%





















50













%





















47













%





















49













%





















46













%













Stock-based compensation









6

















5

















6

















22

















30













Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles









252

















233

















215

















946

















942













Acquisition-related and other costs



(1)











—

















—

















1

















1

















4













Inventory loss at contract manufacturer



(2)











—

















—

















—

















65

















—















Non-GAAP gross profit









$









4,140

















$









3,657

















$









3,133

















$









13,759

















$









11,436



















Non-GAAP gross margin















54









%

















54









%

















51









%

















53









%

















50









%

























































GAAP operating expenses









$









3,022

















$









2,709

















$









2,575

















$









10,873

















$









10,093

















GAAP operating expenses/revenue %











39





%













40





%













42





%













42





%













45





%









Stock-based compensation









333

















346

















368

















1,385

















1,350













Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles









332

















352

















420

















1,448

















1,869













Acquisition-related and other costs



(1)











46

















55

















60

















185

















258













Restructuring charges



(3)











186

















—

















—

















186

















—















Non-GAAP operating expenses









$









2,125

















$









1,956

















$









1,727

















$









7,669

















$









6,616



















Non-GAAP operating expenses/revenue %















28









%

















29









%

















28









%

















30









%

















29









%

























































GAAP operating income









$









871

















$









724

















$









342

















$









1,900

















$









401

















GAAP operating margin













11









%

















11









%

















6









%

















7









%

















2









%











Stock-based compensation









339

















351

















374

















1,407

















1,380













Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles









584

















585

















635

















2,394

















2,811













Acquisition-related and other costs



(1)











46

















55

















61

















186

















262













Inventory loss at contract manufacturer



(2)











—

















—

















—

















65

















—













Restructuring charges



(3)











186

















—

















—

















186

















—















Non-GAAP operating income









$









2,026

















$









1,715

















$









1,412

















$









6,138

















$









4,854



















Non-GAAP operating margin















26









%

















25









%

















23









%

















24









%

















21









%





























Three Months Ended





















Year Ended

















December 28,









2024













September 28,





2024













December 30,









2023













December 28,









2024













December 30,









2023













GAAP net income / earnings per share









$









482

















$









0.29

















$









771

















$









0.47

















$









667

















$









0.41

















$









1,641

















$









1.00

















$









854

















$









0.53















(Gains) losses on equity investments, net









—

















—

















(1





)













—

















1

















—

















2

















—

















(1





)













—













Stock-based compensation









339

















0.21

















351

















0.21

















374

















0.23

















1,407

















0.86

















1,380

















0.85













Equity income in investee









(12





)













(0.01





)













(7





)













—

















(6





)













—

















(33





)













(0.02





)













(16





)













(0.01





)









Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles









584

















0.36

















585

















0.36

















635

















0.39

















2,394

















1.46

















2,811

















1.73













Acquisition-related and other costs



(1)











46

















0.03

















56

















0.03

















61

















0.04

















187

















0.11

















262

















0.16













Inventory loss at contract manufacturer



(2)











—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















65

















0.04

















—

















—













Restructuring charges



(3)











186

















0.11

















—

















—

















—

















—

















186

















0.11

















—

















—













Income tax provision









152

















0.10

















(251





)













(0.15





)













(483





)













(0.30





)













(429





)













(0.25





)













(988





)













(0.61





)











Non-GAAP net income / earnings per share









$









1,777

















$









1.09

















$









1,504

















$









0.92

















$









1,249

















$









0.77

















$









5,420

















$









3.31

















$









4,302

















$









2.65



























(1





)









Acquisition-related and other costs primarily include transaction costs, purchase price fair value adjustments for inventory, certain compensation charges, contract termination costs and workforce rebalancing charges.









(2





)









Inventory loss at contract manufacturer is related to an incident at a third-party contract manufacturing facility.









(3





)









Restructuring charges are related to the 2024 Restructuring Plan which comprised of employee severance charges and non-cash asset impairments.































About AMD







For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD)



website



,



blog



,



LinkedIn



and



X



pages.







Cautionary Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) such as, the opportunities for continued growth based on AMD’s product portfolio and growing demand for high-performance and adaptive computing; AMD’s ability to position itself for long-term growth and value creation; the features, functionality, performance, availability, timing and expected benefits of future AMD products; and AMD’s expected first quarter 2025 financial outlook, including revenue and non-GAAP gross margin, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are commonly identified by words such as "would," "may," "expects," "believes," "plans," "intends," "projects" and other terms with similar meaning. Investors are cautioned that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations, speak only as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Such statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond AMD's control, that could cause actual results and other future events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, without limitation, the following: Intel Corporation’s dominance of the microprocessor market and its aggressive business practices; Nvidia’s dominance in the graphics processing unit market and its aggressive business practices; competitive markets in which AMD’s products are sold; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; market conditions of the industries in which AMD products are sold; AMD's ability to introduce products on a timely basis with expected features and performance levels; loss of a significant customer; economic and market uncertainty; quarterly and seasonal sales patterns; AMD's ability to adequately protect its technology or other intellectual property; unfavorable currency exchange rate fluctuations; ability of third party manufacturers to manufacture AMD's products on a timely basis in sufficient quantities and using competitive technologies; availability of essential equipment, materials, substrates or manufacturing processes; ability to achieve expected manufacturing yields for AMD’s products; AMD's ability to generate revenue from its semi-custom SoC products; potential security vulnerabilities; potential security incidents including IT outages, data loss, data breaches and cyberattacks; uncertainties involving the ordering and shipment of AMD’s products; AMD’s reliance on third-party intellectual property to design and introduce new products; AMD's reliance on third-party companies for design, manufacture and supply of motherboards, software, memory and other computer platform components; AMD's reliance on Microsoft and other software vendors' support to design and develop software to run on AMD’s products; AMD’s reliance on third-party distributors and add-in-board partners; impact of modification or interruption of AMD’s internal business processes and information systems; compatibility of AMD’s products with some or all industry-standard software and hardware; costs related to defective products; efficiency of AMD's supply chain; AMD's ability to rely on third party supply-chain logistics functions; AMD’s ability to effectively control sales of its products on the gray market; long-term impact of climate change on AMD’s business; impact of government actions and regulations such as export regulations, tariffs and trade protection measures; AMD’s ability to realize its deferred tax assets; potential tax liabilities; current and future claims and litigation; impact of environmental laws, conflict minerals related provisions and other laws or regulations; evolving expectations from governments, investors, customers and other stakeholders regarding corporate responsibility matters; issues related to the responsible use of AI; restrictions imposed by agreements governing AMD’s notes, the guarantees of Xilinx’s notes and the revolving credit agreement; impact of acquisitions, joint ventures and/or strategic investments on AMD’s business and AMD’s ability to integrate acquired businesses; our ability to complete the acquisition of ZT Systems; impact of any impairment of the combined company’s assets; political, legal and economic risks and natural disasters; future impairments of technology license purchases; AMD’s ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; and AMD’s stock price volatility. Investors are urged to review in detail the risks and uncertainties in AMD’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to AMD’s most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.









(*)





In this earnings press release, in addition to GAAP financial results, AMD has provided non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses/revenue%, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. AMD uses a normalized tax rate in its computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision to provide better consistency across the reporting periods. For fiscal 2024, AMD used a non-GAAP tax rate of 13%, which excludes the tax impact of pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments. AMD also provided adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and free cash flow margin as supplemental non-GAAP measures of its performance. These items are defined in the footnotes to the selected corporate data tables provided at the end of this earnings press release. AMD is providing these financial measures because it believes this non-GAAP presentation makes it easier for investors to compare its operating results for current and historical periods and also because AMD believes it assists investors in comparing AMD’s performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that it does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance and for the other reasons described in the footnotes to the selected data tables. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this earnings press release should be viewed in addition to and not as a substitute for or superior to AMD’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read only in conjunction with AMD’s Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures referenced are reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the data tables in this earnings press release. This earnings press release also contains forward-looking non-GAAP gross margin concerning AMD’s financial outlook, which is based on current expectations as of February 4, 2025, and assumptions and beliefs that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Adjustments to arrive at the GAAP gross margin outlook typically include stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition-related and other costs. The timing and impact of such adjustments are dependent on future events that are typically uncertain or outside of AMD's control, therefore, a reconciliation to equivalent GAAP measures is not practicable at this time. AMD undertakes no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise its outlook statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.













© 2025 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, 3D V-Cache, Alveo, AMD Instinct, EPYC, FidelityFX, Kria, Radeon, Ryzen, Threadripper, Ultrascale+, Versal, Zynq, and combinations thereof, are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.



















ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(Millions except per share amounts and percentages) (Unaudited)















Three Months Ended









Year Ended













December 28,





2024









September 28,





2024









December 30,





2023









December 28,





2024









December 30,





2023









Net revenue





$





7,658













$





6,819













$





6,168













$





25,785













$





22,680













Cost of sales









3,524

















3,167

















3,042

















12,114

















11,278













Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles









252

















233

















215

















946

















942













Total cost of sales









3,776

















3,400

















3,257

















13,060

















12,220













Gross profit









3,882

















3,419

















2,911

















12,725

















10,460













Gross margin









51





%













50





%













47





%













49





%













46





%









Research and development









1,712

















1,636

















1,511

















6,456

















5,872













Marketing, general and administrative









792

















721

















644

















2,783

















2,352













Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles









332

















352

















420

















1,448

















1,869













Licensing gain









(11





)













(14





)













(6





)













(48





)













(34





)









Restructuring charges









186

















—

















—

















186

















—













Operating income









871

















724

















342

















1,900

















401













Interest expense









(19





)













(23





)













(27





)













(92





)













(106





)









Other income (expense), net









37

















36

















49

















181

















197













Income before income taxes and equity income









889

















737

















364

















1,989

















492













Income tax provision (benefit)









419

















(27





)













(297





)













381

















(346





)









Equity income in investee









12

















7

















6

















33

















16













Net income





$





482













$





771













$





667













$





1,641













$





854













Earnings per share













































Basic





$





0.30













$





0.48













$





0.41













$





1.01













$





0.53













Diluted





$





0.29













$





0.47













$





0.41













$





1.00













$





0.53













Shares used in per share calculation













































Basic









1,623

















1,620

















1,616

















1,620

















1,614













Diluted









1,634

















1,636

















1,628

















1,637

















1,625



























ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(Millions)















December 28,





2024









December 30,





2023













(Unaudited)



















ASSETS

























Current assets:























Cash and cash equivalents





$





3,787













$





3,933













Short-term investments









1,345

















1,840













Accounts receivable, net









6,192

















4,323













Inventories









5,734

















4,351













Receivables from related parties









113

















9













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









1,878

















2,312















Total current assets











19,049

















16,768













Property and equipment, net









1,802

















1,589













Operating lease right-of-use assets









623

















633













Goodwill









24,839

















24,262













Acquisition-related intangibles, net









18,930

















21,363













Investment: equity method









149

















99













Deferred tax assets









688

















366













Other non-current assets









3,146

















2,805















Total Assets







$





69,226













$





67,885



































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Current liabilities:























Accounts payable





$





1,990













$





2,055













Payables to related parties









476

















363













Accrued liabilities









4,260

















3,082













Current portion of long-term debt, net









—

















751













Other current liabilities









555

















438















Total current liabilities











7,281

















6,689













Long-term debt, net of current portion









1,721

















1,717













Long-term operating lease liabilities









491

















535













Deferred tax liabilities









349

















1,202













Other long-term liabilities









1,816

















1,850



































Stockholders' equity:























Capital stock:





















Common stock, par value









17

















17













Additional paid-in capital









61,362

















59,676













Treasury stock, at cost









(6,106





)













(4,514





)









Retained earnings









2,364

















723













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(69





)













(10





)











Total stockholders' equity











57,568

















55,892















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







$





69,226













$





67,885



























ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(Millions) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended













Year Ended

















December 28,





2024













December 30,





2023













December 28,





2024













December 30,





2023











Cash flows from operating activities:





































Net income





$





482













$





667













$





1,641













$





854













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





































Depreciation and amortization









172

















164

















671

















642













Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles









583

















635

















2,393

















2,811













Stock-based compensation









339

















374

















1,407

















1,384













Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets









31

















25

















113

















98













Deferred income taxes









(300





)













(219





)













(1,163





)













(1,019





)









Inventory loss at contract manufacturer









—

















—

















65

















—













Other









62

















(23





)













12

















(54





)









Changes in operating assets and liabilities





































Accounts receivable, net









96

















(379





)













(1,865





)













(1,339





)









Inventories









(362





)













94

















(1,458





)













(580





)









Prepaid expenses and other assets









494

















(34





)













343

















(383





)









Receivables from and payables to related parties, net









30

















29

















108

















(107





)









Accounts payable









(585





)













(181





)













(109





)













(419





)









Accrued and other liabilities









257

















(771





)













883

















(221





)









Net cash provided by operating activities









1,299

















381

















3,041

















1,667













Cash flows from investing activities:





































Purchases of property and equipment









(208





)













(139





)













(636





)













(546





)









Purchases of short-term investments









(786





)













(410





)













(1,493





)













(3,722





)









Proceeds from maturity of short-term investments









65

















770

















1,416

















2,687













Proceeds from sale of short-term investments









25

















52

















616

















300













Acquisitions, net of cash acquired









—

















(117





)













(548





)













(131





)









Related party equity method investment









—

















—

















(17





)













—













Issuance of loan to related party









(100





)













—

















(100





)













—













Purchase of strategic investments









(210





)













(6





)













(341





)













(11





)









Other









—

















—

















2

















—













Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities









(1,214





)













150

















(1,101





)













(1,423





)









Cash flows from financing activities:





































Repayment of debt









—

















—

















(750





)













—













Proceeds from sales of common stock through employee equity plans









127

















120

















279

















268













Repurchases of common stock









(256





)













(233





)













(862





)













(985





)









Common stock repurchases for tax withholding on employee equity plans









(42





)













(45





)













(728





)













(427





)









Other









—

















(1





)













(1





)













(2





)









Net cash used in financing activities









(171





)













(159





)













(2,062





)













(1,146





)









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









(86





)













372

















(122





)













(902





)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period









3,897

















3,561

















3,933

















4,835













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period





$





3,811













$





3,933













$





3,811













$





3,933



























ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.









SELECTED CORPORATE DATA









(Millions) (Unaudited)















Three Months Ended









Year Ended













December 28,





2024









September 28,





2024









December 30,





2023









December 28,





2024









December 30,





2023











Segment and Category Information







(1)

















































Data Center













































Net revenue





$





3,859













$





3,549













$





2,282













$





12,579













$





6,496













Operating income





$





1,157













$





1,041













$





666













$





3,482













$





1,267













Client













































Net revenue





$





2,313













$





1,881













$





1,461













$





7,054













$





4,651













Operating income (loss)





$





446













$





276













$





55













$





897













$





(46





)









Gaming













































Net revenue





$





563













$





462













$





1,368













$





2,595













$





6,212













Operating income





$





50













$





12













$





224













$





290













$





971













Embedded













































Net revenue





$





923













$





927













$





1,057













$





3,557













$





5,321













Operating income





$





362













$





372













$





461













$





1,421













$





2,628













All Other













































Net revenue





$





—













$





—













$





—













$





—













$





—













Operating loss





$





(1,144





)









$





(977





)









$





(1,064





)









$





(4,190





)









$





(4,419





)











Total

















































Net revenue









$









7,658

















$









6,819

















$









6,168

















$









25,785

















$









22,680

















Operating income









$









871

















$









724

















$









342

















$









1,900

















$









401





























































Other Data















































Capital expenditures





$





208













$





132













$





139













$





636













$





546













Adjusted EBITDA



(2)







$





2,212













$





1,887













$





1,576













$





6,824













$





5,496













Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments





$





5,132













$





4,544













$





5,773













$





5,132













$





5,773













Free cash flow



(3)







$





1,091













$





496













$





242













$





2,405













$





1,121













Total assets





$





69,226













$





69,636













$





67,885













$





69,226













$





67,885













Total debt





$





1,721













$





1,720













$





2,468













$





1,721













$





2,468

























(1





)









The Data Center segment primarily includes Artificial Intelligence (AI) accelerators, server microprocessors (CPUs), graphics processing units (GPUs), accelerated processing units (APUs), data processing units (DPUs), Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), Smart Network Interface Cards (SmartNICs) and Adaptive System-on-Chip (SoC) products for data centers.

















The Client segment primarily includes CPUs, APUs, and chipsets for desktops and notebooks.

















The Gaming segment primarily includes discrete GPUs, and semi-custom SoC products and development services.

















The Embedded segment primarily includes embedded CPUs, GPUs, APUs, FPGAs, System on Modules (SOMs), and Adaptive SoC products.

















From time to time, the Company may also sell or license portions of its IP portfolio.

















All Other category primarily includes certain expenses and credits that are not allocated to any of the operating segments, such as amortization of acquisition-related intangible asset, employee stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related and other costs, inventory loss at contract manufacturer, restructuring charges and licensing gain.

























(2





)











Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA



























Three Months Ended









Year Ended









(Millions) (Unaudited)





December 28,





2024









September 28,





2024









December 30,





2023









December 28,





2024









December 30,





2023









GAAP net income





$





482













$





771













$





667













$





1,641













$





854













Interest expense









19

















23

















27

















92

















106













Other (income) expense, net









(37





)













(36





)













(49





)













(181





)













(197





)









Income tax provision (benefit)









419

















(27





)













(297





)













381

















(346





)









Equity income in investee









(12





)













(7





)













(6





)













(33





)













(16





)









Stock-based compensation









339

















351

















374

















1,407

















1,380













Depreciation and amortization









186

















171

















164

















685

















642













Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles









584

















585

















635

















2,394

















2,811













Inventory loss at contract manufacturer









—

















—

















—

















65

















—













Acquisition-related and other costs









46

















56

















61

















187

















262













Restructuring charges









186

















—

















—

















186

















—













Adjusted EBITDA





$





2,212













$





1,887













$





1,576













$





6,824













$





5,496

























The Company presents “Adjusted EBITDA” as a supplemental measure of its performance. Adjusted EBITDA for the Company is determined by adjusting GAAP net income for interest expense, other (income) expense, net, income tax provision (benefit), equity income in investee, stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, inventory loss at contract manufacturer, acquisition-related and other costs, and restructuring charges. The Company calculates and presents Adjusted EBITDA because management believes it is of importance to investors and lenders in relation to its overall capital structure and its ability to borrow additional funds. In addition, the Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because it believes this measure assists investors in comparing its performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that the Company does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance. The Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may or may not be consistent with the calculation of this measure by other companies in the same industry. Investors should not view Adjusted EBITDA as an alternative to the GAAP operating measure of income or GAAP liquidity measures of cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities that can affect cash flows.





















(3





)











Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow



























Three Months Ended









Year Ended









(Millions except percentages) (Unaudited)





December 28,





2024









September 28,





2024









December 30,





2023









December 28,





2024









December 30,





2023









GAAP net cash provided by operating activities





$





1,299













$





628













$





381













$





3,041













$





1,667















Operating cash flow margin %













17









%

















9









%

















6









%

















12









%

















7









%











Purchases of property and equipment









(208





)













(132





)













(139





)













(636





)













(546





)









Free cash flow





$





1,091













$





496













$





242













$





2,405













$





1,121















Free cash flow margin %













14









%

















7









%

















4









%

















9









%

















5









%























The Company also presents free cash flow as a supplemental Non-GAAP measure of its performance. Free cash flow is determined by adjusting GAAP net cash provided by operating activities for capital expenditures, and free cash flow margin % is free cash flow expressed as a percentage of the Company's net revenue. The Company calculates and communicates free cash flow in the financial earnings press release because management believes it is of importance to investors to understand the nature of these cash flows. The Company’s calculation of free cash flow may or may not be consistent with the calculation of this measure by other companies in the same industry. Investors should not view free cash flow as an alternative to GAAP liquidity measures of cash flows from operating activities.



















Media Contact:









Drew Prairie







AMD Communications





512-602-4425







drew.prairie@amd.com









Investor Contact:









Matt Ramsay







AMD Investor Relations





512-602-0113







matthew.ramsay@amd.com





