AMD Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates, Data Center Growth Aids Top Line

Advanced Micro Devices AMD reported third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 67 cents per share, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate but declined 8.2% year over year.



Revenues of $5.57 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.28% but increased 29% year over year.



The strong year-over-year growth benefited from higher Data Center, Gaming and Embedded revenues as AMD continues to expand its presence across a broader set of markets and customers.



AMD shares are up 4.36% in pre-market trading. Shares have lost 58.5% compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 34.5%.

Top-Line Details

AMD announced new reporting segments — Data Center, Client, Gaming and Embedded — beginning second-quarter 2022.



Data Center comprises server CPUs, data center GPUs, Pensando and Xilinx data center products. Revenues jumped 45.2% year over year to $1.61 billion and accounted for 28.9% of total revenues. The segment benefited from strong sales of third-gen EPYC server processors.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Quote

Cloud revenues more than doubled year over year and increased sequentially as multiple hyperscalers expanded the deployment of EPYC processors.



More than 70 new AMD instances were launched by Microsoft MSFT, Amazon AMZN, Tencent, Baidu and others in the reported quarter.



Microsoft’s cloud offering Azure announced the general availability of new confidential computing VMs uses AMD’s security technologies offered by EPYC processors and new GPU-accelerated VMs.



Moreover, Amazon’s cloud arm Amazon Web Services announced the new memory-optimized instances powered by EPYC processors.



However, data center GPU revenues were down significantly year over year against tough comparisons. Nevertheless, AMD witnessed record sales of Xilinx FPGA and networking data center products, driven by strong demand from cloud and financial customers.



Pensando DPUs also witnessed strong demand in the reported quarter. AMD supported VMware’s VMW launch of its next-generation cloud virtualization platform. Pensando DPUs will be included in the first validated server and HCI solutions, supporting the new VMware virtualization offerings from Dell, HPE and others.



Client segment includes desktop and notebook PC processors and chipsets. Revenues declined 39.6% year over year to $1.02 billion and accounted for 18.4% of total revenues.



The Gaming segment includes discrete graphics processors and semi-custom game console products. Revenues increased 13.7% year over year to $1.63 billion and accounted for 29.3% of total revenues. The top line benefited from higher semi-custom product sales, partially offset by a decline in gaming graphics revenues.



The Embedded segment includes AMD and Xilinx embedded products. Revenues were $1.30 billion compared with the year-ago quarter’s $79 million. The segment accounted for 23.4% of total revenues.



AMD benefited from strong demand for its products in aerospace and defense, industrial and communications end-markets.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 150 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 49.9%. The gross margin expansion was primarily driven by higher Embedded segment revenues.



Non-GAAP operating expenses increased 46.9% year over year to $1.52 billion.



Non-GAAP operating margin of 27.3% expanded 330 bps on a year-over-year basis.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sep 24, 2022, AMD had cash and cash equivalents (including marketable securities) of $5.59 billion compared with $5.99 billion as of Jun 25, 2022.



As of Sep 24, 2022, total debt was $2.47 billion compared with $2.78 billion as of Jun 25, 2022. The company repaid the $312 million 7.50% Senior Notes that matured in August.



Operating cash flow was reported at $965 million compared with $1.04 billion in second-quarter 2022.



Free cash flow was $842 million in the third quarter compared with $906 million in second-quarter 2022.



AMD used $617 million to buy back shares. The company has $6.8 billion remaining in its authorization for share repurchase.

Guidance

AMD expects fourth-quarter 2022 revenues to be $5.5 billion (+/-$300 million), which indicates year-over-year growth of 14%.



AMD expects to witness growth in Embedded and Data Center segments, partially offset by a decline in the Client and Gaming segments.



Non-GAAP gross margin is anticipated to be 51%.



For 2022, AMD expects revenues to increase 43% year over year to $23.5 billion (+/-$300 million).



This Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company expects the non-GAAP gross margin for 2022 to be 52%.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.