AMD price target lowered to $200 from $210 at Citi

Citi lowered the firm’s price target on AMD (AMD) to $200 from $210 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported “decent results” but guided below consensus driven by lower gaming margins, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firms ayes AMD expects the MI300 to be margin dilutive for some time, which is likely to weigh on the stock’s multiple.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on AMD:
- AMD Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results
- AMD price target lowered to $170 from $180 at Barclays
- Closing Bell Movers: Alphabet up over 5% on Q3 earnings beat
- AMD Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Growth
- AMD Earnings: Shares Tank after Q3 Results Fail to Impress
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.