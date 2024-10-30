AMD price target lowered to $200 from $210 at Citi

Citi lowered the firm’s price target on AMD (AMD) to $200 from $210 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported “decent results” but guided below consensus driven by lower gaming margins, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firms ayes AMD expects the MI300 to be margin dilutive for some time, which is likely to weigh on the stock’s multiple.

