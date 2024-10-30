AMD price target lowered to $185 from $210 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered the firm’s price target on AMD (AMD) to $185 from $210 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said it was a largely uneventful quarter, with in-line results and guide against a high bar. Some ongoing questions persist on accelerator margin profile.

