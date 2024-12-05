AMD price target lowered to $180 from $185 at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered the firm’s price target on AMD (AMD) to $180 from $185 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm moderated Q1 and 2025 estimates for AMD to be more in-line with consensus, as it sees some PC and embedded seasonality in Q1 post a strong December quarter, offset by strength in data center and artificial intelligence servers. However, Mizuho still sees AMD as being in the “early innings” of its AI GPU ramp. The company is well positioned to gain share, it contends.

